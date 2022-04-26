Katy Perry left surprised on American Idol as she makes rare relationship comment The Roar singer is currently happily engaged

Katy Perry has often had moments of hilarity on American Idol, but on the show's latest episode, an unexpected moment ended up a little more awkward for her than expected.

MORE: Katy Perry leaves viewers stunned in whimsical green pantsuit live on American Idol

The latest live episode of the show on Monday night featured the Judge's Song Contest, a segment where each contestant was anonymously given a song chosen by the judges and the song they'd perform would net that judge a point.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Katy Perry's husband Orlando Bloom cuts a turkey on Thanksgiving

For contestant Noah Thompson, he was given a choice of three songs, two of which ended up being by John Mayer and one by John Denver.

While he initially leaned toward the John Denver song, he ended up opting for the John Mayer track Heartbreak Warfare, delivering a performance that impressed the judges.

MORE: Katy Perry updates fans with baby number two news

However, the moment quickly turned slightly uncomfortable when Ryan Seacrest asked Noah who he thought chose the song, and he picked Katy, unaware of her history with the singer-songwriter, having been in an on-and-off relationship with him.

She quickly tried to figure out how to react as the audience let out a few knowing chuckles. When Ryan asked Katy if it was true, she hilariously responded with: "Noah, I…I feel like you should Wikipedia me."

Noah Thompson's guess sparked a comedic reaction from Katy

The comment left the audience and her fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie in fits of laughter, as a clueless Noah simply kept asking: "So that's a hard no?"

"I picked John Denver!" she exclaimed, to which Luke quipped: "On a technicality." She continued: "It's a great song, it's all great, but I just can't talk anymore."

MORE: Katy Perry stuns in blinding platinum for latest American Idol episode

MORE: Katy Perry divides fans with surprising music release featuring Jimmy Kimmel

As everyone continued to laugh, Katy took the moment to the extreme by screaming: "I'm triggered!" and quickly ducking under the table as she screamed, even throwing a pack of chips into the audience at one point.

The Who You Love singer eventually composed herself and returned to her seat, and when it came time to deliver critiques, she joked: "Who's going to pay for my extra hour of therapy?"

Katy and Luke eventually tied in the Judge's Song Contest

However, she revealed the moment was all in good fun, adding: "Honestly, you sounded great, it's a great song. He's a great artist, you're a great artist," commending him for challenging himself.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.