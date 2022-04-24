Katy Perry leaves viewers stunned in whimsical green pantsuit live on American Idol The singer's style is unmatched

Katy Perry has been bringing nothing but jaw-dropping looks to the latest season of American Idol, and her fashions for the live shows are truly worth waiting for.

The singer appeared on the singing competition's latest installment as one of the judges providing critique on the Top 14 contestants before they become the Top 11.

While she won't be making the final calls, with those being left for the viewers at home to decide, she still brought her style a-game for the new episode.

Katy stunned in a chic mint green pantsuit that featured a bodice top that showed off some considerable skin and wide-legged pants which even featured pockets.

The whimsical pattern made it feel like it came straight from sunny forest greens and Katy showed it off with her signature raven locks down and loosely curled with large hoop earrings.

The Dark Horse performer has already brought some killer looks to the last few episodes of the season, with her dual ensembles for the previous week's shows being just as good.

For the Top 20 episode, Katy wore a sequined platinum top that she tucked into a skirt that went all the way down to her ankles, making it a textured two-piece ensemble.

The outfit not only fit into her signature chic style but also allowed her to show off her phenomenal figure, pairing it with equally glittery make-up and her long raven locks.

And for the season's first live episode, she opted for a touch of canary yellow in an eye-popping gown featuring tied details on the collar and her leg.

The bottom featured the ties going into a slit that allowed her to strut with one leg out, pairing it with matching heels, dusky make-up, and a straight do.



