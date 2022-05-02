Katy Perry laughs off on-air disaster in Disney-inspired American Idol outfit The Roar performer is keeping her style game on point

Katy Perry is continuing to kill the fashion game on this season's American Idol, bringing her fun and whimsical appeal to this season's Disney Night as well.

MORE: Katy Perry left surprised on American Idol as she makes rare relationship comment

However, all didn't prove to be so smooth for her as she went for the full The Little Mermaid extravaganza in a glitzy Ariel costume.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Katy Perry's Prague adventures

She wore a nude crystallized bodysuit with a purple glitzy bra and sculpted red hair, paired with a giant aqua green mermaid's tail. The performer even held on to a large fork.

Katy even had to be wheeled out by her fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie on to the stage, and they helped her settle into her seat as well.

MORE: Katy Perry leaves viewers stunned in whimsical green pantsuit live on American Idol

However, when Ryan Seacrest eventually started opening the episode, Katy, with her tail flopped up on the table, took a tumble as her chair tipped all the way back.

She laughed off her mishap as her judges helped her up, with Ryan even coming forward to see if she was okay as Luke couldn't stop laughing up a storm.

Katy went the full mile in an Ariel-inspired costume for Disney Night

The Hot N Cold singer originally shared pictures of herself having a ball at Disney along with Luke and Lionel, while also providing a sneak at her fashion choice.

For those shots, the judge appeared for the magical night in a red floor-length dress with white polka-dots, inspired by Minnie Mouse's iconic frock.

MORE: Katy Perry updates fans with baby number two news

MORE: Katy Perry stuns in blinding platinum for latest American Idol episode

In an homage to the outfit, in fact, it even featured a ruffled top around the plunging neckline and a black belt tied around her waist to give her an hourglass shape, tying her hair back into a sleek bun and finishing things off with a dark red lip.

She kept fans guessing with her fashion inspiration for more of the night's outfits, though, writing on social media: "Dug around THEE Disney Closet to get some magical inspo for #AmericanIdol's DISNEY NIGHT (obvi my fav!)

The singer teased her Ariel look in a Minnie Mouse-inspired dress

"Who do you think I'll be?!" she mused, suggesting sexy Pinocchio, the grandpa from Up, and Ariel, with the latter eventually winning out.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.