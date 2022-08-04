Heidi Klum left fans stunned on Thursday when she rocked a skimpy string bikini for a new jaw-dropping video.

The model is on vacation with her husband Tom Kaulitz in St Barths to celebrate their three-year wedding anniversary. But the mom-of-four took time for herself, sharing a video that showed her dancing to the song Good Morning from Singin' In The Rain.

WATCH: AGT's Heidi Klum wows in string bikini during jaw-dropping vacation

Heidi's bikini featured a black and white animal print style, and showed off her gorgeous figure, with a high cut bottom and halter neck style.

She captioned the episode with a series of emojis including a unicorn, heart, the sun and a fish. In a second post she revealed that she also had a matching hat and sunglasses.

Heidi and Tom got married on a yacht in Capri, Italy – and it was an epic wedding with no expense spared.

The supermodel looked breath-taking in an off-the-shoulder white gown with floral embroidery, and a long white veil, while her husband was dapper in an off-white suit and blue shirt.

Heidi wowed fans in the bikini

She shared the news with fans with a photo that showed herself and Tom sharing a kiss on the deck of the boat, which had been filled with beautiful floral displays and had strands of white orchids draped from a canopy.

"We did it. Mr & Mrs Kaulitz," Heidi captioned the photo.

The Christina O luxury yacht had also hosted the wedding reception to Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, as well as the wedding reception of Princess Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier III.

The couple are happily married

For their three-year anniversary they traveled to St Barths, an island in the Caribbean. Heidi has been sharing numerous videos and pictures from their time together, including one that showed the pair slow dancing.

"As long as it is you and I, feeling like the luckiest person in the world," she captioned the post.