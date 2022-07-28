Heidi Klum enjoys a beach day with all four children - see sweet family photo The star has two daughters and two sons

Heidi Klum is more than a model and TV star because she's a proud and doting mom-of-four, too.

The AGT judge delighted fans when she posted an incredibly rare snapshot of family life with all of her children at the beach.

Heidi took to Instagram with the photo showing her alongside her sons, Henri, 16, and Johan, 15, and daughters, Leni, 18, and Lou, 12, too.

While the image of them walking into the sea was taken from behind – meaning you couldn't see their faces – it was clear that the striking brood all have their mom's statuesque physique.

Heidi's oldest daughter is following in her mom's footsteps with a career in modeling, while her other children are rarely seen in public.

It's likely that Heidi is shielding them from too much publicity before they reach adulthood.

Heidi enjoyed a day at the beach with her four gorgeous children

Heidi had Leni with her ex-boyfriend, Flavio Briatore, but the father of her other three children, Seal, adopted her as a baby.

Right from the start, Heidi and Seal's romance was unique. After their first date she revealed to him that she was pregnant with her firstborn.

Seal told the Mirror: "I laughed and said, 'Already? That's amazing!' She said, ‘Not with you stupid'." Never-the-less Seal wasn't ready to give up on Heidi, and became her firstborn's father before marrying the German model in 2005.

Heidi shares her children with her ex-husband, Seal

They went on to have three more children together, and renew their vows several times before their marriage came to an end seven years after they said, 'I Do'.

The German model went on to find love once again with Tokio Hotel rocker, Tom Kaulitz, while Seal remains single.

Co-parenting hasn't been easy for Heidi and Seal and she confessed to the Express that trying to parent with "someone you're not with anymore" isn't "all rosy".

She also said that her relationship with Seal was "sometimes hard," but that all they could do was "try".

