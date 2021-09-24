Heidi Klum's teenage daughter, Leni, wowed fans with her latest modeling photos and the AGT judge couldn't wait to share them.

The 17-year-old is forging a firm career in the fashion world and she's proving she's got what it takes.

Both Heidi and Leni took to Instagram to post the cover of Rollacoaster magazine with the teen gracing its pages in a series of stunning looks which you can see here.

On the front page, Heidi's firstborn was standing on a beach, wearing a short, featured dress. Her blonde hair was worn in beachy waves and she was looking over her shoulder at the camera.

Leni was also interviewed for the teen magazine and was asked if it's been tough to be thrust into the limelight and what advice she's taken from her famous mother.

She said: "My mom is always telling me to just be myself, and brush off any hate I get, and I go by that.

Leni is following in her mom's footsteps

"I don't read my comments," Leni added: "I think that you should just block it out. Don’t even think about it, just do what you're there to do, and do what you want to do. Don’t let anybody stand in your way and tell you what you can't do, just be yourself."

Leni admitted that convincing Heidi to let her enter the modeling world was pretty tough going.

She said she's been "begging" to become a model since she was 12 years old, but it's only recently that she's been allowed to.

"When I turned 16 she finally was like, 'okay, you can model now, that's fine.' I'm 17 now, so for the past year I've been modelling, and I've loved it."

Leni made her Vogue debut in December 2020 and at the time, Heidi posted an emotional tribute to her daughter about how proud she was of her.

Heidi has been giving her daughter advice

She wrote: "I hope that no matter where you are, you always carry what I have given you over the past 16 years. For the big decisions in life, but also for the very little ones.

"And even if you often don't want to hear your mom's clever advice, here's another one: never do something you don't want to do and always listen to your gut instinct.

"I am sure that an exciting time is waiting for you. Vogue is the best way to start the career you dream of. And even if it is a little difficult for me to let go of you into this world, I will always do everything so that you are happy and that your dreams come true. I am proud to be your mum!"

