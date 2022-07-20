Heidi Klum delivers bold statement as AGT star steps away due to health concerns The America's Got Talent judge showed her stuff

Heidi Klum has always proven to be one glamorous woman, and she showed that during the week with a stunning video.

READ: Heidi Klum and Ariana Grande's secret for sleeping in the heat is so simple

The America's Got Talent judge uploaded a sensational video of herself strutting through some corridors, to the tune of Walk, in an impossibly short mini-dress. The model made sure to move slowly in the outfit to emphasize her every movement in the tropical dress that perfectly displayed her endless legs. She carried with her a silver clutch bag and a pair of strappy heels.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Heidi Klum struts her stuff in impossibly short mini-dress

In her caption, she revealed that the bold look was for a date night with her husband, as she wrote: "@tomkaulitz Date Night."

WOW: Heidi Klum wows in stunning swimwear in new video as famous fans react

SEE: Heidi Klum is the ultimate workout queen in fabulous all-white gym set

Her bold look came as Howie Mandel was forced off of the judging panel due to some ongoing health issues, although he is expected to return at a later date.

"Howie is not here today, we wish him the best and hope he gets well soon and gets right back in that chair," host Terry Crews said on Tuesday's episode, with audiences and judging panel alike expressing their disappointment as they trucked on.

Heidi dazzled in her outfit

The news comes as a disappointment to fans more than a shock, as Howie was absent from the previous episode's panel as well.

"Howie Mandel is not feeling well today," Terry shared on the 12 July episode. "He will not be joining us," to which Simon retorted to his female co-stars: "That means you girls have got to be funnier."

MORE: Heidi Klum celebrates 'hot girl summer' with surprising new picture of husband

MORE: AGT judges left split over latest haunting audition

The host then explained the rules in the amended situation, saying: "Two yesses will let the act advance, and three red buzzers…mean the act is over."

Audition episodes for the shows are usually filmed months in advance, and both episodes feature performances from the same installment of auditions, explaining Howie's absence two weeks in a row.

The star is a fan of glamorous frocks

He clarified that he wouldn't be on during last week's show, simply taking to twitter to write: "Sorry #FANdels, I'm not on AGT tonight."

SEE: Heidi Klum's daughter Leni soaks up the sun as she models pretty pink bikini

SEE: Heidi Klum's daughter Leni looks so different as she celebrates exciting milestone

When asked by a fan why he wasn't there, he stated that he'd contracted Covid-19 around that time, rendering him unable to attend.

However, fans need not be worried, as not only are the episodes taped way ahead of time, meaning Howie is currently doing well, but many audition episodes also feature compilations from different days of performances.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.