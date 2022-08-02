Heidi Klum celebrates summer in stunning Dolce & Gabbana bikini The AGT judge isn't afraid to show some skin

Heidi Klum delivered one of her most stunning swimsuit selfies to date when she posed up a storm in a tiny two-piece.

The star was soaking up the sun in a snapshot she shared with fans in which she modeled Dolce & Gabbana to perfection.

MORE: Heidi Klum enjoys a beach day with all four children - see sweet photo

Heidi looked all-natural with her hair worn in loose waves and the beach backdrop looked idyllic. The mom-of-four looked toned and relaxed in the pink and black string swimwear.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Heidi Klum struts her stuff in impossible short mini skirt

Her photo comes days after her model daughter, Leni, worried fans with her own bikini-clad photo.

The teenager joked that she was a "little past sun-kissed" as she shared the snapshot of herself looking rather red.

MORE: Heidi Klum delivers bold fashion statement as AGT co-star steps away for health reasons

MORE: Why was Howie Mandel missing from AGT? Star's mystery illness revealed

"LENI!!! wear your sunscreen!!!!!" one fan wrote, while another said: "That hurts me! Use sunblock with a high zinc oxide," and there were many more who urged her to protect her skin and her health.

Heidi looked all-natural in the stunning swimsuit photo

Leni is currently enjoying some downtime after graduating from high school ahead of the summer break.

While she's been taking the modeling world by storm, Heidi revealed she is also going to be attending her dream college, which is believed to be in New York.

MORE: Simon Cowell left in tears as he watches Nightbirde's heartbreaking audition for the first time since her death

EAD: Sofia Vergara wows in stunning bikini photo

Leni is Heidi's oldest child and she shares her with Flavio Briatore. Heidi's ex-husband, Seal, adopted Leni and he then went on to have three more children with his wife.

Heidi's daughter recently showed off her sunburn and worried fans

Flavio told Italy's Il Corriere della Sera: "Leni is my natural daughter, but the three of us happily agreed that it made more sense if Seal adopted her because a child needs to grow up in a family."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.