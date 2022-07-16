Sofia Vergara sets hearts racing in stunning string bikini

Sofia Vergara is no stranger to a stunning summer ensemble and on Friday it was no different when she shared her latest look with fans on social media.

The America's Got Talent judge took to her Instagram account with a stunning close-up snap as she posed for a flirty photo in a green string bikini.

WATCH: Sofia Vergara stuns in strapless beach dress

Captioning the image, the star wrote: "Summer #tb," along with two sunshine emojis.

The mother-of-one was the ultimate beach babe in the photo as she wore her tresses in relaxed summer waves and donned a see-through blue and green kaftan on her shoulders.

Sofia looked phenomenal

Fans went wild for the stunning update. One wrote: "Omg! Natural beauty at its finest," with two heart-eyes emojis.

A second added: "You are the best in the world," with a flame emoji and three heart-eyes emojis.

A third said: "Gorgeous," with a flame emoji. A fourth wrote: " You are so beautiful." A fifth penned: "Absolutely stunningly beautiful and elegant photos always."

The actress posed with one of her three birthday cakes

The stunning photos came just days after the star celebrated her 50th birthday and it's no surprise the Modern Family actress celebrated in style alongside her closest friends and family.

Sofia looked exquisite as shared updates from her epic weekend of celebrations, including a lovely photo beside her son Manolo Vergara, 30, and beautiful lookalike niece Claudia Vergara as they enjoyed a "Pre birthday dinner."

The star posed alongside son Manolo and niece Claudia

The star also shared multiple updates from her actual birthday dinner on Sunday, which saw the actress stun in a vibrant yellow midi dress as she posed alongside friends and family.

Captioning the first of many exciting posts from the event she penned: "Birthday dinner," alongside balloon, cake and heart emojis. In the snap, she and Claudia can be seen posing at the table alongside her cousin Mariana Vergara.

A second snap saw Sofia front and centre of a fabulous group shot. Captioning the image, Sofia wrote: "Thank u for coming!! #50 #family."

Mariana, Sofia's cousin, also joined the birthday celebrations

A third post saw niece Claudia, who matched her actress aunty with lemons on her dress, dancing away with the birthday girl.

Other photos from the lavish bash saw Sofia pose in more group shots, including one which showed off a very impressive birthday cake in the shape of a Chanel handbag.

