Kickstart a fall refresh with sales on Cole Haan and Stuart Weitzman footwear!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Fall is almost here, which means it’s time to dust off those shoes that make stepping on crunchy leaves oh so satisfying. On top of clogs and mules, it’s the perfect season to slip into your boots and loafers!

RELATED: Check out the 40 best Labor Day fashion and beauty sales to shop early!

But if you feel like snapping up a fresh pair, you’re in luck, as both Cole Haan and Stuart Weitzman are having sales on all sorts of fall footwear. Even better, you can score an extra 20% off Cole Haan pairs just by entering the code EXTRA20 at checkout.

MORE: 17 best wide fit shoes for women 2022: The top brands for comfort AND cool

Here’s a quick look at some of the selections available to help you decide on a pair (or two).

Cloudfeel All-Day Bow Loafer, was $155 now $69.97, Cole Haan (Use code SUMMER20 for extra 20% off)

As you can tell by the name, these loafers are made to make you feel like you’re walking on a cloud, all day, everyday. They’re incredibly lightweight and are filled with Cole Haan’s proprietary GRANDFØAM, making them ideal for working, commuting, and city living.

Gabbie Pump, was $150 now $69.97, Cole Haan (Use code SUMMER20 for extra 20% off)

Great for both work and play, these pumps can be paired with your power suit in the day and your party dress at night. They’re crafted in shiny patent leather and have 80mm heels.

ZERØGRAND Wingtip Oxford, was $180 now $79.97, Cole Haan

Combining style and function, these Oxfords feature a suede upper for a hint of class, but with an EVA midsole and rubber outsole for comfort. It also packs the Cole Haan Grand.OS technology so you can wear it for hours on end.

Crystal Wedge Sandal, was $150 now $79.97, Cole Haan

Put more than pep in your step with these wedge sandals detailed in both suede and leather. This pair has rubber outsoles for extra traction, along with a molded footbed for all-day comfort.

McKenzee Chelsea Bootie, $650, Stuart Weitzman

This pair combines the iconic Chelsea boot silhouette and the comfort and durability of combat booties. They come equipped with elastic side gussets, making them easy to slip on and off.

Kolbie Chain Bootie, $695, Stuart Weitzman

An edgy take to the classic combat boot, this pair comes with metallic accents and a gold-tone chain welt. They also have a low 20-mm block heel so you’ll have no problem walking around them all day.

Ryder Lift Chill Bootie, was $650 now $325, Stuart Weitzman

With winter just around the corner, now’s as good a time as any to invest in booties that can take you places especially in the rougher months. This pair have cozy shearling-lined interiors for extra warmth, and a lightweight 35-mm LIFT lug sole for comfort and durability.

Accordion Over-the-Knee Boot, was $950 now $475, Stuart Weitzman

Make a statement with these over-the-knee boots designed for comfort. They feature stretch-infused construction to fit like a glove and an architectural heel block that juts out just a tiny bit beyond the outsole.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.