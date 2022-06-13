Best diamond party shoes: From Cinderella glass slippers, to sparkly strappy sandals

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Trust us, every woman needs a pair of sparkly shoes on her shoe rack. Why? Because a diamond-covered party shoe can instantly elevate a casual outfit. If you're wearing a pair of jeans, a white tee and a blazer, it's a pretty standard outfit, but add a pair of sparkly shoes and you’ve got yourself a party-ready look.

An embellished pair of high heels are great for brides as well. If your gown is fuss-free, you might want a gem or two (or 1000!) on your shoes to put a twinkle in your step - quite literally.

For an embellished pair of heels you’ve got different styles: Cinderella glass slippers, Manolo Blahnik Hangisi style (aka the Carrie Bradshaw shoe), embellished strappy sandals, all over glitter, and rhinestones by the dozen.

Let’s get our glitz on and find some great party heels for the event in your calendar this summer. We’ll try and feature a mix of price points and high, and mid-heel styles.

Manolo Blahnik Hangisi

Carrie Bradshaw made the blue Manolo Blahnik Hangisi heels an iconic shoe, and now the same style is all over the high-street.

Sarah Jessica Parker wearing her infamous Manolo Blahnik shoes while filming And Just Like That in 2021

We’re not complaining, if you can afford a designer pair of heels, do it! If you can’t, go for a lookalike pair that give off the same vibe for a whole lot less. If you don’t own a pair of these heels, and you can’t bring yourself to spend the £800+ pricetag, the high street is awash with similar styles.

Manolo Blahnik Hangisi 105 Buckle embellished satin courts, £875, Selfridges

Diamond Party Shoes We Love

Samantha Blue slingback shoes, £129, Mint Velvet

‘Strictly’ embellished shoe, £245, Russell & Bromley

Bow crystal Rosie shoes in white, £79, OutDazl

Lace-up rhinestone heels, £45.99, Zara

Crystal Embellished Sandals

A pair of crystal embellished sandals have always been in Vogue - just ask Jennifer Aniston who has worn a pair of strappy sandals for nearly every red carpet appearance. If you want a bit of bling on your party sandals, these are our favourites…

AQUAZZURA Tequila 105 embellished leather sandals, £895, MyTheresa

Jeffrey Campbell Glamorous sandal, £141, Revolve

Embellished party shoes, £14, Primark

Majestys blue sparkly sandals, £120, Dune London

Thirakin embellished lilac sandals, £80, Aldo

Nudist crystal embellished Stuart Weitzman sandals, £470, Net-A-Porter

Hazel ankle strap diamante sandals, £54.99, Office

Party Platforms

Prepare to reach new heights with one of 2022’s top party shoe trend - the platform. Versace’s viral platform Medusa shoes have taken over Instagram. If you’re wanting to add a bit of glitz with your party platforms we love the below…

Moral gold platform shoes, £130, Dune London

Pierra platform sandals, £169, Kurt Geiger

Gimme All The Glitter

We had to include glittery party shoes - especially for any magpies out there who just love a bit of glitz. What's more, the Duchess of Cambridge is even a fan of a glittery shoe - and is regularly hitting red carpets in her Jimmy Choo Romy shoes.

Romy 85 champagne glitter shoes, £575, Jimmy Choo

ASOS Design Stellie glitter shoes, £25, ASOS

Cinderella Glass Slippers

Perspex shoes are everywhere right now, and there are a couple of reasons. Shoe designer Amina Muaddi took the world by storm with her designs and they have become instantly recognisable. Mach & Mach shoes are also a big hit with party princesses - the diamanté finishes, the pearl straps and the studded detailing are all instantly recognisable. Both designs are loved by countless celebrities, and thankfully there are plenty of styles on the high street trying to give us the look but for a lot less.

Oh, and by the way, these Cinderella shoes don’t want you home before midnight - more like midday the following day please.

Amina Muaddi Rosie glass slingback shoes, £830, Selfridges

MACH & MACH double bow crystal-embellished neon PVC mules, £815, Net-A-Porter

Pink diamante detail courts, £35, PrettyLittleThing

Which pair will you be hitting the dancefloor wearing?

