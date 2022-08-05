Princess or villain? Disney's Enchanted fine jewelry collection lets you choose

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We've all fantasized about being a character in a Disney movie once upon a time and the Enchanted Disney fine jewelry collection is here to help you manifest that dream a little more. This limited edition collection features gorgeous pieces crafted with great attention to detail, pieces you’ll cherish forever. They also make great gifts for the princess (or villain) in your life who appreciates a slightly more elevated take on the traditional Disney aesthetic. Don’t Sleeping Beauty on this collection – it won’t be available for long!

14K Rose Gold Over Sterling Silver Diamond Accent Belle Rose Jar Pendant Necklace, $200, Enchanted Disney

Belle’s rose jar is one of the most iconic objects in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. It’s also a reminder that true love can never die.

Black Rhodium Over Sterling Silver Heat Black Diamond Accent And Amethyst Maleficent Villain Ring, $100, Enchanted Disney

The most terrifying (and a bit inspiring) villain in the Disney universe, Maleficent will help you get in touch with the side of you that’s ambitious and motivated. This ring is mysterious, striking, and slightly wicked.

Sterling Silver with 1/6 CTTW Majestic Princess Tiara Pendant Necklace, was $175 now $105, Enchanted Disney

Every princess needs their tiara. This sparkling tiara pendant necklace will remind you that you deserve the best in life.

Sterling Silver with 1/6 CTTW Diamond Frozen 2 Elsa Snowflake Necklace, $175, Enchanted Disney

Every Frozen fan will love this beautiful Elsa Snowflake Necklace, especially if the cold never bothered them anyway.

Black Rhodium over Sterling Silver 1/10 CTTW Maleficent Wings Earrings, $200, Enchanted Disney

Maleficent’s great power lies in her wings. Wear these eye-catching earrings to channel your own inner strength.