Get trendy summer jewelry for 25% off in the BaubleBar sitewide sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Looking for cute, trendy (and sparkly!) jewelry designs to wear the rest of summer and beyond? Look no further than BaubleBar and its 25% off sitewide sale for pieces that will fit any style aesthetic. BaubleBar also boasts a partnership with Disney and A-list celebrity approval – their jewelry has been seen on the likes of fashion-forward stars like Lizzo, Mindy Kaling, Jessica Alba, and Julia Roberts, among others.

RELATED: 15 best pink blushes for summer -- because Barbie pink cheeks are trending right now

MORE: 16 celebrities who are basically twins with their siblings

With code FF25, you can save during the Friends and Family Event until August 7. Don’t hesitate or it’ll be too late.

Custom Slider Bracelet: Gold Pavé, was $58 now $43.50 with code FF25 at checkout

Take your cue from Kim Kardashian and get this customizable slider bracelet featuring your name (or whatever word you wish) in a retro bubble letter font embellished with sparkling glass stones. Please note: This item will be final sale.

Evil Eye 18K Gold Medallion Necklace, was $128 now $96 with code FF25 at checkout

Protect yourself with this gorgeous and reversible evil eye necklace. It’s light pink on one side and 18k gold plated sterling silver on the other.

Francesca Earrings, was $42 now $31.50 with code FF25 at checkout

For timeless style, always opt for pearls. These four-pearl drop earrings will go perfectly with all of your summer dresses, or jeans and a t-shirt.

Mickey Mouse Disney Bag Charm: Paint Drip, was $58 now $43.50 with code FF25 at checkout

Show off your inner Disney lover to the world with this unique Mickey Mouse bag charm in an eye-catching paint drip colorway.

Corinna 18K Gold Ring, was $58 now $43.50 with code FF25 at checkout