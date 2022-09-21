Best jewelry sales to shop this week: Swarovski, Pandora, more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Jewelry is lovely and lovelier still when it’s on sale. So when jewelry sales happen, we pay attention! We keep this article updated as soon as prices drop so you can always find the best price on something beautiful for yourself or a special someone.

From Swarovski crystals rings to Enchanted Fine Jewelry’s Disney-themed pieces, and so much more, you’re sure to find something amazing and just for you in this week's lineup.

The best jewelry sales to shop this week

Swarovski

Swarovski is offering 20% off select styles with code SEP20 until September 25. This Millenia cocktail ring is just one of many beautiful options available.

Millenia Cocktail Ring, was $125 now $100 with code SEP20 at checkout, Swarovski

Enchanted Fine Jewelry

The Snow White & Evil Queen Sale from Enchanted Fine Jewelry is perfect for all Disney lovers who can’t get enough of The Fairest One of All. Save 20% off a variety of rings, necklaces, and earrings until October 15.

Diamond Accent Snow White Necklace, was $150 now $120, Enchanted Fine Jewelry

GLD

For men’s jewelry options, look no further than GLD, with their collection of casual and luxurious chains. The current Buy One Get One Free Sale can be accessed with code BOGO at checkout. Also get 25% off and receive a free 4MM Rope Chain orders of $149 or more.

Miami Cuban Link Chain, $139, Buy One Get One Free with code BOGO, GLD

Awe Inspired

A collection of twelve Zodiac Goddesses celebrating the divine feminine and its mystical connection to the stars. Get your sign and save $20 off with code ZODIAC20. This code does not expire.

Libra Necklace, was $132 now $112 with code ZODIAC20, Awe Inspired

Pandora

Charm bracelets are always in style. Save up to 22% at Pandora when you buy a charm holder and two charms for only $129 (up to $165 value).

Build Your Own Charm Bracelet, $129 ($165 value), Pandora

