Christmas tree decorations - but make it fashion

Decorating your Christmas tree has to be one of the most feel-good things you can do during the festive months. Decking out your living room with all things Yule Tide is just the best, right?

However, you may want to do something a little different than the stereotypical red, gold and silver vibes of Christmases past. If you're a fashion lover you might want to dress your tree with some super stylish baubles, or even something unique that no one has seen before. Keep scrolling, as we've found some snazzy decorations with a chic edge…

Kate Beckinsale shows off extravagant Christmas tree

Shoes and bags

Glitter High Heel Shoe Ornament, £5.29, Amazon

Looking to add a hint of sparkle to your Christmas tree? These glittering pink heels are a gorgeous addition.

Quilted Handbag Tree Decoration, Gold, £15, John Lewis

This little ornament, quite simply, has bags of style.

Pink Trainer Hanging Tree Decoration, £6.00, Paperchase

The detail on this trainer is incredible! If only they came in real-life sizes…

Novelty

Anna Wintour Bauble, £13.50, Red Candy

Anna Wintour is one of the most iconic people in fashion, so she absolutely deserves a place on your tree.

Perfume Bottle Glass Christmas Tree Hanging Decoration, £4, Etsy

The definition of Insta-worthy, this glamorous golden perfume bottle is the ultimate accessory.

Fortnum's Mini Hamper Christmas Decoration, £21.95, Fornum & Mason

Everyone loves a Fortnum & Mason hamper for Christmas, so why not pay homage to the iconic gift on your tree this year?

Hanging Telephone Box Decoration, £15, Hand & Lock

We are totally coveting this cute telephone box decoration! It boasts the most festive red, white, gold and silver bullions, gold purl pearl and goldwork techniques. Swish!

Beauty lovers

Smug Satin Scrunchie Bauble, £15, Beauty Bay

Smug's bauble looks great on the tree as well as featuring three satin hair ties that prevent breakage.

Isle of Paradise Glow Baby Glow Drops Bauble, £7.98, Look Fantastic

Now, this is what you call a stocking filler! Isle of Paradise's bauble contains mini-sized self-tanning drops in a medium golden shade.

