I love the heart shaped jewellery trend - these are my faves to shop ahead of Valentine's Day

Heart-shaped jewellery really is a trend that will never go out of fashion. It's seen in countless beautiful styles across rings, necklaces, earrings and bracelets, and symbolises love and friendship - so if you're looking for a gift to show a loved one how much you care, heart jewellery is the perfect way to treat a partner, friend or family member.
Whether you're on the hunt for a staple pair of gold earrings or a sparkly silver ring, we've rounded up the best heart-shaped jewellery to shop now - and you won't be disappointed...
"These are from the celebrity favourite brand Mejuri, and if you’ve not yet shopped it, do yourself a favour and get browsing – it’s a dream for us heart lovers. There are lots of pieces to choose from but I'm really taken with these beautiful heart-shaped pavé diamond stud earrings.
The Pandora Moments Heart Closure Snake Chain Bracelet features Pandora's iconic snake chain pattern and a heart closure. The closure has the same functionality as a lobster closure and can be styled with up to two dangles or pendants.
Materials: Silver-plated stainless steel or 18k gold-plated stainless steel
Shipping: Free delivery on orders over £100
Returns: 100 days return policy
Why have one heart when you can have two? Two hearts are better than one with this Abbott Lyon necklace. This necklace can be personalised with engraving and you can even choose your favourite Abbott Lyon silver chain to finish the piece off.
9/9
The Diamond Store Amora Heart 2.00ct Lab Diamond Engagement Ring
If you're looking for something extra special - a heart-shaped engagement ring - you've come to the right place. The Amora Heart Plain Solitaire Engagement Ring features a 1.00ct F/VS heart-shaped diamond set in the finest recycled yellow gold.
Editor's final verdict
Oh, heart-shaped jewellery really does make my heart sing. I don't think they even need to be a romantic gift - these pieces would be lovely for your best friend or your sister or your mum. I love all of the brands I've listed in this edit. I am a real big fan of the locket from Carrie Elizabeth - that makes for an extra special present. Ditto with the engravable double heart necklace from Abbott Lyon, it's very reminiscent with the Tiffany & Co. infamous necklace. I don't think you can make the wrong choice from this edit, and most of them are available in different metal choices.
You may also like
Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage