Skip to main contentSkip to footer
I love the heart shaped jewellery trend - these are my faves to shop ahead of Valentine's Day
Subscribe
I love the heart shaped jewellery trend - these are my faves to shop ahead of Valentine's Day
best heart shaped jewellery necklaces earrings© Supplied

I love the heart shaped jewellery trend - these are my faves to shop ahead of Valentine's Day

Show someone you care with heart jewellery... 

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Leanne Bayley
Director of Lifestyle & Commerce
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Heart-shaped jewellery really is a trend that will never go out of fashion. It's seen in countless beautiful styles across rings, necklaces, earrings and bracelets, and symbolises love and friendship - so if you're looking for a gift to show a loved one how much you care, heart jewellery is the perfect way to treat a partner, friend or family member.

Whether you're on the hunt for a staple pair of gold earrings or a sparkly silver ring, we've rounded up the best heart-shaped jewellery to shop now - and you won't be disappointed...

How I chose the best heart-shaped jewellery 

  • Tried & tested: As a jewellery lover, I’ve got a lot of heart-shaped pieces in my collection and I’ve included those that I rate in this edit, along with pointing out their pros and cons.
  • Longevity: I’ve included jewellery that I know last – those that are sweat-proof, showerproof and everything else in between. 
  • Price: From the affordable jewellery brands such as Abbott Lyon to more luxe jewellery brands, I’ve added heart jewellery into this edit that spans all budgets.

Best heart-shaped jewellery for 2025

1/9

Missoma Puffy Heart Necklace

Missoma Puffy Heart Necklace© Missoma

Materials: 18ct recycled gold plating on brass chain type. Available in silver plated, too. 

Shipping: Free on orders over £50, £3.95 on orders below £50

Returns: Free up to 60 days after purchase

Editor's Note:

I love this modern take on heart jewellery. Featuring a sculptural puffy design, this isn't a necklace for someone who loves traditional jewellery. Layer with shorter necklaces or a choker.

2/9

Astley Clarke Gold Biography Heart Bracelet

Astley Clarke Gold Biography Heart Braceley© Astley Clarke

Materials: 18 carat gold vermeil 

Shipping: Free on orders over £75

Returns: Within 30 days

Editor's Note:

How gorgeous is this adjustable bracelet? Featuring three gold stations, it has sparkling white sapphire and timeless gold. 

3/9

Carrie Elizabeth Diamond Star Set Engravable Heart Locket

Carrie Elizabeth Diamond Star Set Engravable Heart Locket© Carrie Elizabeth

Materials: 14k Gold Vermeil

Shipping: Free shipping on orders over £75

Returns: 30 days after purchase - though personalised items are non-returnable.

Editor's Note:

This stunning diamond star set heart locket is fully functional so that thy can keep a tiny photo or memento of someone special close to their heart. 

You can also make it personal with engraving! 

4/9

Mejuri Mini Heart Pavé Diamond Stud Earrings

Mejuri Mini Heart Pavé Diamond Stud Earrings© Mejuri

Meterials: 14k yellow gold with natural diamond

Shipping: Free delivery on orders over £100

Returns: Free 30 days returns

Editor's Note: 

"These are from the celebrity favourite brand Mejuri, and if you’ve not yet shopped it, do yourself a favour and get browsing – it’s a dream for us heart lovers. There are lots of pieces to choose from but I'm really taken with these beautiful heart-shaped pavé diamond stud earrings. 

5/9

Soru Limited Edition Valentine's Heart Earrings

Soru Limited Edition Valentine's Heart Earrings© Soru

Materials: 18k gold plated silver, red catseye stones & red crystals

Shipping: Free delivery

Returns: Free returns

Whether you're sending a hint to your other half or treating yourself to something super special, these enchanting earrings are gorgeous. 

A truly exclusive piece for your special someone on Valentine's Day.

6/9

Pandora Moments Heart Closure Snake Chain Bracelet

Pandora Moments Heart Closure Snake Chain Bracelet© Pandora

Materials: Sterling silver

Shipping: Free UK delivery on orders over £75

Returns: Free within 30 days

The Pandora Moments Heart Closure Snake Chain Bracelet features Pandora's iconic snake chain pattern and a heart closure. The closure has the same functionality as a lobster closure and can be styled with up to two dangles or pendants.

7/9

Monica Vinader Heart Stacking Ring

Monica Vinader Heart Stacking Ring© Monica Vinader

Materials: 18k gold vermeil or sterling silver

Shipping: Free delivery

Returns: Free returns

Editor's Note:

A heart ring would be perfect for a cute gift for a loved one. Monica Vinader is a great choice for jewellery and the royals love this brand, too. 

8/9

Abbott Lyon Double Heart Token Necklace

Abbott Lyon Double Heart Token Necklace© Abbott Lyon

Materials: Silver-plated stainless steel or 18k gold-plated stainless steel 

Shipping: Free delivery on orders over £100

Returns: 100 days return policy

Why have one heart when you can have two? Two hearts are better than one with this Abbott Lyon necklace. This necklace can be personalised with engraving and you can even choose your favourite Abbott Lyon silver chain to finish the piece off.

9/9

The Diamond Store Amora Heart 2.00ct Lab Diamond Engagement Ring

The Diamond Store Amora Heart 2.00ct Lab Diamond Engagement Ring© The Diamond Store

Materials: 18K Yellow Gold and lab-grown diamond

Shipping: Free delivery on orders over £100

Returns: Free 30 days returns

If you're looking for something extra special - a heart-shaped engagement ring - you've come to the right place. The Amora Heart Plain Solitaire Engagement Ring features a 1.00ct F/VS heart-shaped diamond set in the finest recycled yellow gold. 

Editor's final verdict 

Oh, heart-shaped jewellery really does make my heart sing. I don't think they even need to be a romantic gift - these pieces would be lovely for your best friend or your sister or your mum. I love all of the brands I've listed in this edit. I am a real big fan of the locket from Carrie Elizabeth - that makes for an extra special present. Ditto with the engravable double heart necklace from Abbott Lyon, it's very reminiscent with the Tiffany & Co. infamous necklace. I don't think you can make the wrong choice from this edit, and most of them are available in different metal choices. 

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Shopping

See more

Read More