I love the heart shaped jewellery trend - these are my faves to shop ahead of Valentine's Day

Heart-shaped jewellery really is a trend that will never go out of fashion. It's seen in countless beautiful styles across rings, necklaces, earrings and bracelets, and symbolises love and friendship - so if you're looking for a gift to show a loved one how much you care, heart jewellery is the perfect way to treat a partner, friend or family member.

Whether you're on the hunt for a staple pair of gold earrings or a sparkly silver ring, we've rounded up the best heart-shaped jewellery to shop now - and you won't be disappointed...

How I chose the best heart-shaped jewellery

Tried & tested : As a jewellery lover, I’ve got a lot of heart-shaped pieces in my collection and I’ve included those that I rate in this edit, along with pointing out their pros and cons.

: As a jewellery lover, I’ve got a lot of heart-shaped pieces in my collection and I’ve included those that I rate in this edit, along with pointing out their pros and cons. Longevity : I’ve included jewellery that I know last – those that are sweat-proof, showerproof and everything else in between.

: I’ve included jewellery that I know last – those that are sweat-proof, showerproof and everything else in between. Price: From the affordable jewellery brands such as Abbott Lyon to more luxe jewellery brands, I’ve added heart jewellery into this edit that spans all budgets.

Best heart-shaped jewellery for 2025

1/ 9 Missoma Puffy Heart Necklace © Missoma £145 AT MISSOMA UK $203 AT MISSOMA US Materials: 18ct recycled gold plating on brass chain type. Available in silver plated, too. Shipping: Free on orders over £50, £3.95 on orders below £50 Returns: Free up to 60 days after purchase Editor's Note: I love this modern take on heart jewellery. Featuring a sculptural puffy design, this isn't a necklace for someone who loves traditional jewellery. Layer with shorter necklaces or a choker.



2/ 9 Astley Clarke Gold Biography Heart Bracelet © Astley Clarke £98 AT ASTLEY CLARKE $140 AT ASTLEY CLARKE US Materials: 18 carat gold vermeil Shipping: Free on orders over £75 Returns: Within 30 days Editor's Note: How gorgeous is this adjustable bracelet? Featuring three gold stations, it has sparkling white sapphire and timeless gold.

3/ 9 Carrie Elizabeth Diamond Star Set Engravable Heart Locket © Carrie Elizabeth £140 AT CARRIE ELIZABETH $177 AT CARRIE ELIZABETH US Materials: 14k Gold Vermeil Shipping: Free shipping on orders over £75 Returns: 30 days after purchase - though personalised items are non-returnable. Editor's Note: This stunning diamond star set heart locket is fully functional so that thy can keep a tiny photo or memento of someone special close to their heart. You can also make it personal with engraving!

4/ 9 Mejuri Mini Heart Pavé Diamond Stud Earrings © Mejuri £258 AT MEJURI $268 AT MEJURI US Meterials: 14k yellow gold with natural diamond Shipping: Free delivery on orders over £100 Returns: Free 30 days returns Editor's Note: "These are from the celebrity favourite brand Mejuri, and if you’ve not yet shopped it, do yourself a favour and get browsing – it’s a dream for us heart lovers. There are lots of pieces to choose from but I'm really taken with these beautiful heart-shaped pavé diamond stud earrings.

5/ 9 Soru Limited Edition Valentine's Heart Earrings © Soru £155 AT SORU JEWELLERY $212 AT SORU US Materials: 18k gold plated silver, red catseye stones & red crystals Shipping: Free delivery Returns: Free returns Whether you're sending a hint to your other half or treating yourself to something super special, these enchanting earrings are gorgeous. A truly exclusive piece for your special someone on Valentine's Day.

6/ 9 Pandora Moments Heart Closure Snake Chain Bracelet © Pandora £65 AT PANDORA $66 AT PANDORA US Materials: Sterling silver Shipping: Free UK delivery on orders over £75 Returns: Free within 30 days The Pandora Moments Heart Closure Snake Chain Bracelet features Pandora's iconic snake chain pattern and a heart closure. The closure has the same functionality as a lobster closure and can be styled with up to two dangles or pendants.



7/ 9 Monica Vinader Heart Stacking Ring © Monica Vinader £78 AT MONICA VINADER $108 AT MONICA VINADER US Materials: 18k gold vermeil or sterling silver Shipping: Free delivery Returns: Free returns Editor's Note: A heart ring would be perfect for a cute gift for a loved one. Monica Vinader is a great choice for jewellery and the royals love this brand, too.

8/ 9 Abbott Lyon Double Heart Token Necklace © Abbott Lyon £89 AT ABBOTT LYON $100 AT ABBOTT LYON US Materials: Silver-plated stainless steel or 18k gold-plated stainless steel Shipping: Free delivery on orders over £100 Returns: 100 days return policy Why have one heart when you can have two? Two hearts are better than one with this Abbott Lyon necklace. This necklace can be personalised with engraving and you can even choose your favourite Abbott Lyon silver chain to finish the piece off.

9/ 9 The Diamond Store Amora Heart 2.00ct Lab Diamond Engagement Ring © The Diamond Store £2,599 AT THE DIAMOND STORE $2,050 AT THE DIAMOND STORE US Materials: 18K Yellow Gold and lab-grown diamond Shipping: Free delivery on orders over £100 Returns: Free 30 days returns If you're looking for something extra special - a heart-shaped engagement ring - you've come to the right place. The Amora Heart Plain Solitaire Engagement Ring features a 1.00ct F/VS heart-shaped diamond set in the finest recycled yellow gold.

Editor's final verdict

Oh, heart-shaped jewellery really does make my heart sing. I don't think they even need to be a romantic gift - these pieces would be lovely for your best friend or your sister or your mum. I love all of the brands I've listed in this edit. I am a real big fan of the locket from Carrie Elizabeth - that makes for an extra special present. Ditto with the engravable double heart necklace from Abbott Lyon, it's very reminiscent with the Tiffany & Co. infamous necklace. I don't think you can make the wrong choice from this edit, and most of them are available in different metal choices.