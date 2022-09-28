Suit up for fall with up to 70% off cashmere at Gilt!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The calendar has turned to Autumn and your fall wardrobe shouldn't be far behind! With darker tones and cozier fits, it's the perfect time to make a fashion statement at the pumpkin patch, and nothing strikes a balance between chic and cozy quite like cashmere.

It might be expensive, but having a little cashmere in your rotation just feels amazing. Fortunately, Gilt is helping you stock up on a budget. Until October 1, the luxury discounter is offering up to 70% off women's cashmere essentials, from cardigans and V-necks to dresses, accessories, and more.

Are you ready to get your cashmere on? We've pulled together some of the best options from the sale below.

Two Bees Collegiate Trim Wool & Cashmere-Blend Cardigan, was $330 now $99.99, Gilt

Forte Cashmere Basic Crewneck Cashmere Sweater, was $185 now $79.99, Gilt

Forte Cashmere Turtleneck Cashmere Sweater, was $195 now $89.99, Gilt

Bruno Magli Mixed Weave Plaid Cashmere Wrap, was $325 now $149.99, Gilt

Portolano Wool-Cashmere Blend Cardigan, was $430 now $129.99, Gilt

Lafayette 148 New York Turtleneck Cashmere & Silk-Blend Tunic, was $648 now $248.99, Gilt

