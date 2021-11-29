It's Cyber Monday! Shop the 45 top sales & offer codes: Nordstrom, Sephora & more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Cyber Monday is one of the biggest online sales events of the year - and we're here to help you grab the best last-minute bargains you can.

We've rounded up the best Cyber Monday sales and offer codes to shop online in the US on November 29, whether you're a fan of big brick-and-mortar stores like Sephora, Nordstrom or Macy's, or online retailers from LookFantastic to Net-a-Porter.

Our fave brands like Coach, Lululemon and Fenty Beauty are also on our radar, and we're sure they're on yours, too.

Shop Black Friday sales USA: Our faves

To help you find everything on Cyber Monday, here are some highlights of our favorite sales, PLUS keep scrolling for a full A to Z list of the best deals to shop on Cyber Monday, from Amazon to Zappos...

NORDSTROM

Kenneth Cole Puffer Jacket with removable hood, more colors, was $225 now $119.90

All you need for him, her, kids, home, and beauty for up to 50% off for Black Friday.

ROYAL STYLE SALES:

SEPHORA

Naked 3 Eyeshadow Palette, more colors, was $54 now $27

Cyber Monday only, get up to 50% off on bestselling beauty at Sephora.com.

MACY'S

Rachael Ray 14-Pc. Nonstick Cookware Set, was $299 now $79.99

It's your last chance at Macy's - on Cyber Monday you'll find discounts on everything from fashion to homeware, plus get up to an additional 20% off selected items with the offer code: CYBER.

COACH OUTLET

Coach Leather Gallery Tote, value price $328 now $99

It's the last few hours to shop the big Coach Outlet sale for Cyber Monday - up to 70% off PLUS an extra 25% off at checkout for a limited time. Be sure to check out the super stylish bags FOR UNDER $99!

ULTA BEAUTY

Tarte Shape Tape Bestsellers Set, ($40 value), was $29 now $20

On November 29 only, Ulta Beauty has deals on around 300 beauty faves, including 30% off Tarte and Lancome Skincare, and 40% off all Real Unique tools and brushes. Plus get 10% off with a qualifying $50 purchase.

NET-A-PORTER

Versace tortoiseshell sunglasses, were $253 now $151.80 + 15% off with code: BLACKFRIDAY

Enjoy up to an additional 30% off with the code BLACKFRIDAY plus 15% off the Net A Porter beauty edit on November 29 only.

LULULEMON

Wunder Train High-Rise Tight, 7 colors, was $98 - $118 now $79

Don't miss the chance to upgrade your workout wear with some amazing Lululemon Cyber Monday deals, like these bestselling leggings.

FENTY BEAUTY

Lil Fly Stunna Mini Eye + Lip Set, was $24 now $12

We love Rihanna's beauty line! There's 25% off sitewide for Cyber Week and up to 75% off selected clearance items - plus get a three-piece gift with orders over $65 or a five-piece gift with orders over $100 while supplies last. The sale ends on November 29.

SPANX

BESTSELLER: Faux Leather Leggings, XS to 3X, were $98 now $78.40

Get all the shapewear you need for the holiday season, plus figure-flattering activewear, clothing and denim - everything on the site is 20% off, no promo code needed, through November 30.

NIKE

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38, was $120 now $90.97 + 20% off with code: CYBER

Get up to 50% off your fave Nike looks plus an extra 20% off selected styles with the code: CYBER.

More top Black Friday USA sales from A to Z

There are so many great deals out there for Black Friday - keep scrolling for more top sales and offer codes...

AMAZON

Save across a host of categories from vacuums to laptops with Amazon's Cyber Monday deals.

ANTHROPOLOGIE

There's a 24-hour flash sale for Cyber Monday with 30% off regular prices and an extra 50% off clearance.

ASOS

For Cyber Monday, ASOS is celebrating with an extra 20% off (almost) everything, even items already discounted at up to 80%, with the code: CYBERSAVES.

ATHLETA

Give your workout and loungewear a boost – save up to 30% off select categories and 20% off 'everything else'.

BANANA REPUBLIC

Banana Republic is offering 50% off your purchase for Cyber Monday, exclusions apply.

BED BATH AND BEYOND

Bed Bath & Beyond's Black Friday sale has all you need for a comfy home, from $59 Instant Pots to comforter sets starting from $39. Plus new subscribers can get 25% off their entire purchase.

BLOOMINGDALE'S

At Bloomingdale's, take 25% off on items labeled CYBER, no discount code needed. Ends 11/30.

CALZEDONIA

Stock up on leggings, bejeweled socks, and sexy patterned stockings and tights for party season at this hosiery brand loved by celebs like Sarah Jessica Parker and Julia Roberts for up to 50% off.

COACH

Jennifer Lopez's favorite handbag brand has bags starting at $125 - up to 50% off across bags, accessories, ready-to-wear and shoes. PLUS use the offer codes for more discounts and free gifts: an extra 10% off cyber exclusives with the offer code: CYBER10; a free gift with a $300+ order with the code: CYBERGIFT; and 25% off select styles with: THANKS25 at checkout.

DSW

Anyone else love a great pair of new shoes for winter? At DSW get 30% off with the discount code: CMDEAL for Cyber Monday.

eBAY

Attention eBay fans! There are a ton of sales on eBay, from the Brand Outlet with labels like Burberry at up to 70% off, or new or refurbished Dyson products at up to 50% off.

EVERLANE

The clock's ticking on Meghan Markle and Angelina Jolie favorite Everlane's Cyber Monday sale, with 25% off bestselling jeans.

GAP

Get up to 60% off everything (some exclusions apply) in the GAP Cyber Monday sale.

GYMSHARK

Jennifer Garner, Gabrielle Union, and Vanessa Hudgens love Gymshark athleisure (like those famous butt-sculpting leggings). Get up to 70% off for Cyber Monday.

H&M

If you like H&M you'll LOVE the brand's Cyber Monday sale, with 30% off sitewide on everything for women, men, kids and baby.

ILIOS LIGHTING

Kim Kardashian swears by Ilios Lighting and now there's an amazing Cyber Monday offer for $50 off the mirror/ring light she loves, an Ilios collab with her makeup artist.

SHOP ILIOS LIGHTING

KATE SPADE

A favorite of Kate and Pippa Middleton, Kate Spade is offering some royally tempting deals. Get up to 50% off with the code: CYBERMON.

LEVI'S

Levi's Cyber Monday flash sale means you'll get 40% off plus free shipping and returns.

LOFT

Loft has up to 60% off everything with the offer code: CYBER.

LOOKFANTASTIC

Save up to 75% off on beauty favorites, with an extra 5% off with the code: EXTRA5. Plus get a 15-piece beauty bag worth $138 when you spend $120+.

MAC COSMETICS

Celebrity favorite MAC has 30% off eyes and lip products, as well as holiday kits, for Cyber Monday. If you spend $70 you'll get a free kit and lipstick case.

NINE WEST

If you're looking for some trendy footwear, check out Nine West, where you'll get 50% off sitewide...

NORDSTROM RACK

For one day only, save up to 70% off coats, boots and more at Nordstrom Rack. Plus Cyber Monday is the last day to get up to 40% off already reduced clearance items.

OLD NAVY

Get 50% off your online purchase, discount automatically applied at checkout, on November 29.

THE OUTNET

Already discounted up to 70% off, designer deals are even better with an additional discount of 25% with the offer code: BLACKFRIDAY.

OVERSTOCK

Overstock has 70% off 1,000s of items from furniture to holiday decor.

SAKS

At Saks you'll find 75% off designer styles. We love the chic looks for the holiday party season including glam Halston dresses inspired by the Netflix series. Get up to $500 off with the offer code: CYBER21SF.

SAKS OFF 5TH

Get up to a whopping 90% off on designer fashion buys with the offer code: CYBER.

SHOPBOP

Shopbop's cool and trendy winter fashion is on sale for up to 50% off for Cyber Monday only with the code: HOLIDAY.

SKINSTORE

If you're looking for cutting-edge skincare brands and tools, get up to 75% off at Skinstore, on brands including SkinMedica, Sunday Riley, NuFACE & more. Use the offer code: CYBER to get a free 19-piece beauty gift worth $200 with a purchase of $200+.

TJ MAXX

Save up to 70% on top brands in the TJ Maxx clearance sale, plus free shipping on orders over $89 with the code: FREESHIP89.

URBAN OUTFITTERS

For anyone who wants cool buys for their wardrobe, look no further than Urban Outfitters where you'll get an extra 50% off sale styles for Cyber Monday.

WALMART

What would Cyber Monday be without some major Walmart deals? Find big discounts on everything you've been wanting to buy, from TVs to toys - including a Samsung Chromebook computer for just $87.

WAYFAIR

Save up to 80% on all of your home needs, from mattresses to appliances, bedding and bath in the Wayfair Cyber Monday sale, November 29 only.

ZAPPOS

Need a wardrobe re-vamp? Footwear, clothing, and bags from brands like Free People, Kate Middleton fave Sorel and Crocs are discounted in the EPIC Zappos Cyber Monday sale with more than 5,000 items under $50.

