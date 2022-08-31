Meghan Markle's tweed dress is autumn fashion goals – here are 11 from the high street

Meghan Markle's recent interview with The Cut was nothing short of incredible. Giving us the most revealing look at her life in Montecito, we discovered her home smells like rose water (thanks to a Soho Home candle), her son Archie takes fresh garden fruit to school, and that Prince Harry is romance personified – and that Meghan is, by all accounts, a woman who's style is achingly chic.

In a series of fashion shots, the Duchess of Sussex poses in designer looks from the forthcoming AW season. Wearing a Tory Burch black and white dress and statement green Lanvin earrings on the cover, the rest of the shoot proved her fashion credentials with looks from Proenza Schouler and Bottega Veneta.

But it was Meghan's Chanel dress, in Chanel's iconic boucle-tweed, that caught our attention. With a ballerina bun, pared-back makeup and bare feet, the black and white bandeau dress, called the Chanel Fantasy Tweed Dress, is a lesson in understated chic.

Made from a monochromatic tweed, it's the dress you can wear to a festive party (just add heels and statement earrings) or to the boardroom (layer over a roll neck and knee-high boots. Sorted). It's a New England meets 1950s aesthetic with a little Princess Diana charm thrown in; smart, stylish, and warm too.

Meghan's Chanel Fantasy Tweed Dress on the catwalk

Is tweed the new velvet, we wonder? The Duchess of Sussex's strapless style is top of the wishlist, but with a plethora of tweed dresses on the high street, make space in your wardrobe for one of these Duchess-approved autumnal dresses.

Best tweed dresses on the high street

Strapless Tweed Dress, £165/$198, Anthropologie

Assignment Tweed Dress, £299/$288, Revolve

Puff Sleeve Tweed Dress, £33, Oasis

Sandro Tweed and Lace Dress, £164.50/$445, Selfridges

Damsel In A Dress Tweed Dress, £95, John Lewis

Sparkle Tweed Dress, £359/$645, LK Bennett

Tweed Slip Dress, £49.99, Abercrombie & Fitch

Tweed Mini Dress, £78, Karen Millen

Tweed Mini Dress, £30/$56, River Island

Claudie Pierlot Tweed Dress, £140, The Outnet

