macys cyber monday sale best deals 2021

15 best deals to shop in the Macy's Cyber Monday sale, from fashion to home buys

Save big on everything from fashion to holiday gifts and decor...

If you're a Macy's fan and missed out on the Black Friday sale (or are just not done shopping yet), you're in luck! The Cyber Monday sale at Macy's is finally on - but it ends in just hours.

Whether you're looking for great deals to up your fashion or beauty game, are shopping for your family, or are crossing holiday gifts or decorations off your list, we're sure there's the perfect deal in the Cyber Monday sale.

There are cozy women's cashmere sweaters for 70% off and kids' puffer coats reduced from $75 to $17.99.

You'll also find great seasonal deals like up to 40% off toys, 70% off winter bedding, and 65% off holiday dinnerware, ornaments, and decor.

And on selected items there's a special offer code to get up to an additional 20% off: CYBER.

But the November 29 sale ends soon - so shop quickly before time runs out!

 

Macy's Cyber Monday sale: The best deals

macys cyber monday cashmere sweater sale

Cashmere Imitation-Pearl Embellished Mock-Neck Sweater, was $199 now $59.70, Macy's

macys cyber monday sale 2021 vacuum shark 2

Shark CV101 Bagless Corded Canister Vacuum, was  $466.99 now $189.99, Macy's

macys cyber monday sale kids coats

S Rothschild Children's Puffer Coat, more colors, was $75 now $17.99, Macy's

macys cyber monday holiday decoration sale

Holiday Lane Shine Bright decorations, were $16-$98 each now $4.99-$33.99 each with code: CYBER, Macy's

flannel-pjs-macys-cyber-monday-sale

Charter Club Flannel PJ Set, was $59.50 now $32.13 with code: CYBER, Macy's

macys-cyber-monday-sale-sale

INC International Concepts Leather Boots, more colors, were $179.50 now $80.77, Macy's

macys-cyber-monday-sale-air-fryer

Bella 2-Quart Electric Air Fryer, was $64.99 now $24.99, Macy's

macys black friday puffer

Charter Club Packable Down Puffer Coat, various colors, was $125 now $49.99, Macy's

bedding-macys-cyber-monday-sale

Reversible Velvet/Sherpa Full/Queen Comforter Set, was from $160 now $63.99, Macy's

macys-cyber-monday-sale-jewelry

 Black Sapphire Earrings, were $1,000 now $213.15, Macy's

macys cyber monday chocolate advent calendar sale

Frango Chocolate Holiday Advent Calendar, was $26 now $15.60, Macy's

bali-bra-macys-cyber-monday-sale

Bali Double Support Wireless Bra, was $40 now $16.99, Macy's

macys-cyber-monday-sale-kids-smart-watch

iTouch Kids PlayZoom Touchscreen Smart Watch, was $75 now $39.99, Macy's

macys cyber monday sale advent calendar holiday 2021 sale

Villeroy & Boch Advent Calendar - 3D Tree with Ornaments, was $750 now $261.99, Macy's

macys cyber monday barbie toy sale 2021

Barbie Fashionista doll, was $9.99 each now $6.99 each, Macy's

