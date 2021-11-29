15 best deals to shop in the Macy's Cyber Monday sale, from fashion to home buys

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

If you're a Macy's fan and missed out on the Black Friday sale (or are just not done shopping yet), you're in luck! The Cyber Monday sale at Macy's is finally on - but it ends in just hours.

Whether you're looking for great deals to up your fashion or beauty game, are shopping for your family, or are crossing holiday gifts or decorations off your list, we're sure there's the perfect deal in the Cyber Monday sale.

There are cozy women's cashmere sweaters for 70% off and kids' puffer coats reduced from $75 to $17.99.

You'll also find great seasonal deals like up to 40% off toys, 70% off winter bedding, and 65% off holiday dinnerware, ornaments, and decor.

And on selected items there's a special offer code to get up to an additional 20% off: CYBER.

But the November 29 sale ends soon - so shop quickly before time runs out!

Macy's Cyber Monday sale: The best deals

Cashmere Imitation-Pearl Embellished Mock-Neck Sweater, was $199 now $59.70, Macy's

Shark CV101 Bagless Corded Canister Vacuum, was $466.99 now $189.99, Macy's

S Rothschild Children's Puffer Coat, more colors, was $75 now $17.99, Macy's

Holiday Lane Shine Bright decorations, were $16-$98 each now $4.99-$33.99 each with code: CYBER, Macy's

Charter Club Flannel PJ Set, was $59.50 now $32.13 with code: CYBER, Macy's

INC International Concepts Leather Boots, more colors, were $179.50 now $80.77, Macy's

Bella 2-Quart Electric Air Fryer, was $64.99 now $24.99, Macy's

Charter Club Packable Down Puffer Coat, various colors, was $125 now $49.99, Macy's

Reversible Velvet/Sherpa Full/Queen Comforter Set, was from $160 now $63.99, Macy's

Black Sapphire Earrings, were $1,000 now $213.15, Macy's

Frango Chocolate Holiday Advent Calendar, was $26 now $15.60, Macy's

Bali Double Support Wireless Bra, was $40 now $16.99, Macy's

iTouch Kids PlayZoom Touchscreen Smart Watch, was $75 now $39.99, Macy's

Villeroy & Boch Advent Calendar - 3D Tree with Ornaments, was $750 now $261.99, Macy's

Barbie Fashionista doll, was $9.99 each now $6.99 each, Macy's

