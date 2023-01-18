Princess Diana's breathtaking necklace now owned by Kim Kardashian The Attallah crucifix pendant was sold for over £150,000

Kim Kardashian is now the proud owner of the Attallah crucifix pendant, a stunning necklace that was worn by the late Princess Diana.

Although Diana had worn the extravagant pendant on several occasions, she was never the formal owner of the statement piece, with it instead belonging to her friend, Naim Attallah, and it hasn't been seen since the royal's death in 1997. It is believed that the piece was created in the 20th century by Garrard.

The item is shaped like a cross and features square-cut amethysts and circular-cut diamonds, with the diamonds approximately weighing 5.25 carats.

The Attallah crucifix pendant was put on the market in an auction on Wednesday at the Sotheby's Royal and Noble Sale where it was sold for £163,800 with four bidders taking interest in the impressive piece of jewellery.

The item, which was memorably worn by Diana at a London charity gala in 1987, sold for more than double its pre-auction estimation.

Diana famously wore the pendant during an appearance in 1987

When the Princess of Wales stepped out for the gala, she had paired the pendant with a beautiful Catherine Walker dress.

Ahead of the sale, Kristian Spofforth, head of jewellery at Sotheby's London, said: "Jewellery owned or worn by the late Princess Diana very rarely comes on to the market, especially a piece such as the Attallah cross, which is so colourful, bold and distinctive.

"To some extent, this unusual pendant is symbolic of the princess's growing self-assurance in her sartorial and jewellery choices, at that particular moment in her life."

Kim wowed in Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress at last year's Met Gala

The jewellery isn't the only piece worn by Diana that has been auctioned, as on 27 January one of her most memorable dresses is set to go under the gavel in New York for the first time in 25 years.

She wore the deep-purple ballgown in an official royal portrait in 1991 and also in an issue of Vanity Fair in 1997. The dress was designed by couturier Victor Edelstein, and features a sweetheart neckline, as well as a bombastic, tulip-shaped skirt.

The dress is expected to be sold for £100,000.

