Princess Kate just wore Princess Diana's famous fashion staple - did you spot it?

We have been loving the Prince and Princess of Wales' Christmas card that was released to the public on Tuesday. It features the royal couple alongside their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Although it's currently pretty frosty outside, it was nice to see the family decked out in summery clothes; the photograph was taken during the warmer months earlier this year.

Princess Kate looked as stunning as ever, rocking a pair of dark denim skinny jeans, and her M.i.h Jeans white blouse. Kate first debuted this pretty style at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019 and has reworn it many times since. She also wore her hair in her signature bouncy blowdry and rocked a pair of delicate gold earrings by Missoma.

But did you notice her fresh white Superga trainers?

The Prince and Princess of Wales Christmas card 2022

The mother-of-three donned the Superga 2750 Cotu Classics, which are readily available throughout the seasons and can be worn with pretty much anything, be it tailored trousers or a denim skirt.

Princess Diana wearing Superga trainers in 1997

Kate most memorably wore them whilst watching the London Marathon in 2017 and has donned them plenty of times since.

2750 Cotu Classic White, £59, Superga

Fascinatingly, Kate's mother-in-law, the late Diana, Princess of Wales, was also a big fan of Superga and even wore the very same trainers style as Kate – but instead she donned a navy blue pair whilst on a visit to Angola for a Red Cross mission in 1997.

Diana wore a fabulous outfit which wouldn’t have looked out of place today for the occasion; a pair of light stonewash jeans, a matching statement Armani blazer with bold gold buttons and a pastel blue shirt. Stunning!

