Princess Diana's famous ball gown set to auction for £100,000

Arguably the most famous fashion icon of all time has to be the late Diana, Princess of Wales.

Her impeccable dress sense will always be remembered and she sure knew how to rock a frock or two. Her two most memorable dresses were her 'revenge' little black dress and of course, her wedding gown she wore when she married King Charles in 1981.

Another one of Diana's dresses that was a standout in her wardrobe was her deep purple ball gown she wore on two occasions - one, in an official royal portrait in 1991 and also in an issue of Vanity Fair spread in 1997. The dress was designed by couturier Victor Edelstein, and features a sweetheart neckline, as well as a bombastic, tulip-shaped skirt.

The aubergine coloured, bandeau number is set to be auctioned for the first time in 25 years at Sotheby's in New York on 27 January. Experts have predicted it will fetch around £100,000. Wow!

Diana's dress will be up for auction 27 January (©Sotheby's)

This isn't the first time an item of Diana's clothing has gone up for auction. In 2019, one of the late Princess' iconic workout tops that she used to wear while heading to the gym in London sold for an eye watering $53,532, which is roughly £43,000.

The navy jumper went under the hammer at Boston-based RR Auction and was donated by Diana's personal trainer Jenni Rivett, who worked with the royal for over seven years. She donated the proceeds from the sale to help a Malawian family based in South Africa, where she is originally from.

The dark blue medium/large cotton/polyester sweatshirt featured a screen-printed image of the Virgin Atlantic 'Flying Lady' logo. Diana was given the top by business magnate Richard Branson. She passed it on to Jenni shortly before her death, alongside a note that read: "Dearest Jenni, Lots of love from, Diana, x."

