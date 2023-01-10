Prince Harry reveals Princess Diana's favourite £33 scent - and it's still available today

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Prince Harry made a lot of revelations in his hugely talked about memoir Spare, mainly focused on his relationships with his family.

However, the Duke of Sussex also gave us an insight into his personal life, and there is lots of talk about his wonderful mother, the late Diana, Princess of Wales.

The father-of-two even revealed one of his mother's favourite perfumes, and you may be surprised to hear how cheap it is.

Harry reveals Diana's favourite perfume

Harry name checks 'First' by Van Cleef & Arpels, which you can pick up for £33.42 at Fragrance X. The scent is a blend of pink jasmine, aldehydic notes, amber sandalwood and vanilla. Stunning.

First By Van Cleef & Arpels, £33.42, Fragrance X

This wasn't the only fragrance the mother-of-two loved. According to online site Celebrity Fragrance Guide, the blonde beauty had a few favourites that she often spritzed - and one of them was Penhaligon's 'Bluebell', which you can still buy today but is pretty hard to get hold of. Penhaligon's often takes it off their website from time to time. Normally priced at £386.02 for a l00ml bottle, the fresh and fruity fragrance has citrus headnotes, mixed in with essences of Lily of the Valley, jasmine and rose, as well as a drop of clove and cinnamon.

Diana was also known for her fabulous head of hair, and a product she swore by was Daniel Galvin's 'Love Your Highlights Clear Gloss' and you can still purchase it today, for a mere £18. Amazing!

Love Your Highlights Clear Gloss, £18, Daniel Galvin

Daniel explained to HELLO!: "I looked after Diana for 10 years and always wanted to enhance her natural beauty through her hair colour. I customised Diana's blonde to suit her and the highlights were placed in such a way, which gave her a natural, sunkissed look.

"Diana’s eyes sparkled and stood out, and this was thanks to my bespoke blonde; as I always say when you have the perfect hair colour, the first thing people should notice is their eyes."

