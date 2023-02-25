Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Audrey is her mom's double in sultry photos

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Audrey is all grown up – and she looks so much like her mom. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the 21-year-old shared a number of sultry new snaps from a recent photoshoot with Gregorio Campos, and she couldn't have looked more beautiful. Dressed in blue jeans and a black crop top for the shoot, Audrey rocked a bold red lip and styled her dark locks in tousled waves – simply stunning.

Audrey rocked blue jeans and a black crop top for the shoot

Sparking a reaction from her 67k followers, many were quick to note the resemblance between Audrey and her country singer mom. "My god. You look so much like your momma!" wrote one, meanwhile, a second suggested, "She's a combination of both."

It's not the first time that Audrey has been compared to her mom, Faith. Whenever she posts on Instagram, the model receives plenty of comments about being her twin, and we can see why. Besides her resemblance to her parents, Audrey is also following in both Tim's and Faith's footsteps when it comes to music. Earlier this month she posted a photo of a recording studio filled with instruments on Instagram, which she captioned: "And let's begin."

Prior to the post, Audrey had previously starred in her dad's music video for 7500 OBO, which you can watch in the video below, and in August she shared a video of herself performing Fire and Ice by American Rock singer, Pat Benatar.

The video of her performance sparked a major reaction at the time, with Rita Wilson replying "More please!!!!!" and fellow singer Toni Cornell commenting: "THIS IS AMAZINGGG," followed by several heart-eye emojis. Audrey's fans also compared her soulful singing voice to her mom's, with one responding: "I hear Faith Hill in that voice. Beautiful."

"Sound just like Mama. Beautiful voice," agreed a second, with a third adding: "Whew…family genes are strong!!! Beautiful."

