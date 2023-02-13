Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Audrey set to follow in their footsteps The county stars are doting parents to three daughters

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughters are all grown up, and they are becoming stars in their own rights!

The celebrity couple's youngest child, Audrey, 21, has revealed this week that she is planning on following in her famous parents' footsteps.

Taking to Instagram, the aspiring musician shared a photo of a recording studio, filled with instruments.

She teased in the caption: "Let's begin," to the delight of her adoring followers. Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Looking forward to new music," while another wrote: "So excited." A third added: "Studio looking in tiptop shape ready for people to make music in it!"

Audrey has previously shared footage of herself singing on Instagram and it's safe to say that she's incredibly talented.

What's more, the 21-year-old has also worked as a model, all while studying for a degree at college.

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Audrey teased new music - much to the delight of her fans

Audrey currently lives in New York City, having moved out of her parents' home in Nashville in 2021.

At the time, Tim opened up about the big transition, reflecting on his youngest making him and Faith empty nesters.

He told People: "You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves."

Opening up about their strong personalities, the country music star said: "We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."

He then added: "It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom." Tim previously opened up about his family unit while talking to Country Countdown USA too.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are doting parents to three daughters

He said: "I'm the oldest kid in the family. Faith's got four kids. I just do what mom says." He also opened up about his children's close bond. "Anybody who has more than one kid knows they're so different," he said.

"They're so individual. But they're all real close, and all real supportive of each other. They miss each other when they're not around, but they also want their sister to experience life."

