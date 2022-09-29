Audrey McGraw ushers in fall season with stylish transformation She is ready for spooky season!

Audrey McGraw appears to be more than ready for the new season, and all the fall festivities that are about to be underway!

MORE: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Gracie wows with super chic hair transformation

The 20-year-old unleashed a brand new look, revealing that though it is still a month away, she is already preparing for all of the epic Halloween festivities and transformations that are to come.

Sharing a glimpse of what she might be dressing up as, Audrey went for a classic in her latest photo, appearing as Wednesday Addams.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Audrey reveals unexpected hobby while on vacation

MORE: Audrey McGraw looks cowgirl chic with latest look

She took to her Instagram Stories to express her love for October and all things Halloween, displaying her own take on the iconic Addams Family angsty teen.

In the post, she is posing up a storm in what appears to be her apartment, wearing a skin-tight turtleneck crop top, and giving her rendition of Wednesday a sultry angle by pairing it with equally figure-hugging black short-shorts.

Her already jet black long hair served her perfectly for the occasion, and she of course styled it into two long braids.

Audrey's rendition of Wednesday Addams

Audrey has been quite the fan of changing her look up frequently, and recently shared another photo in which she opted for a totally different style, one fit for a cowgirl.

MORE: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill's daughter Gracie gives rare glimpse inside jaw-dropping NYC apartment

MORE: Faith Hill's DIY pamper session with her daughter is too cute for words

The photo sees her standing on the railing of a dirt field, sporting a white tank top paired with skinny blue jeans, which are tucked into brown cowboy boots. Naturally, she topped the look off with a cowboy hat.

The aspiring entertainer knows what's up when it comes to fashion

However, she still has even more styles that she favors, as she also recently sported quite the glamorous one this time around, showcasing both her fashion sense and her impressive abs, by wearing a matching red silk set for the alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet Spring 2023 Presentation during New York Fashion Week earlier in September.

Though she certainly has an eye for fashion, she is actually following in her parents steps and pursuing a career in the entertainment industry. She attends the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, which has campuses in both New York City and Los Angeles.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.