Gracie McGraw opts for old-Hollywood glamor as she makes awards show debut with Rita Wilson Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter attended the BAFTAs on Sunday

Awards season is in full swing, and this year it brought the awards show red carpet debut of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter, Gracie.

The aspiring singer looked chic as ever attending the BAFTAs on Sunday night, at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

Not only did she make her official red carpet debut, but she even had quite the famous date, as it was none other than Rita Wilson, a longtime friend and even music collaborator of the McGraws, who brought her along for the star-studded night.

Gracie took to Instagram to express her gratitude over having been able to attend, simultaneously showing off her fabulous look for the show.

For her special debut, the 25-year-old opted for a chic fashion moment that oozed old-Hollywood glamor.

Her vintage look was in fact, vintage. She wore a vintage black jumpsuit by Louis Feraud, and kept up the retro feel of the chic fashion moment with a sleek bob and deep red lipstick.

Gracie looked stunning for the special night out

She accessorized with a Bottega Veneta mini pouch purse in black, black Givenchy pumps, and jewelry from Arrow and Chora Antiques, and Jessica McCormack.

In her Instagram post recapping the night, she wrote: "Had an absolutely gorgeous time at @bafta last night! My first award show EVER!!" She added: "Thank you to my queen @ritawilson for allowing me to be your date, I will never forget how much fun we had."

The 25-year-old shared a recap of her night on Instagram

Gracie then wrote: "Congratulations to all the nominees!! It was a good year for film, and women," before cheekily ending her caption with: "Just want everyone to know that I made eye contact with Cate Blanchett for a good 30 seconds."

Her comments section was flooded with compliments for her from her followers, who wrote: "You look gorgeous!!" and: "Wow! You brought the old Hollywood glamor!" as well as: "You look stunning," plus, another fan added: "You look like one of those movie stars from along time ago. So beautiful."

