January Jones turns heads in chic crop top for rare outing with son Xander

January Jones stepped out in Malibu on Saturday night with her ten-year-old son Xander, looking oh-so-chic in a nautical bardot-style top and figure-flattering flared jeans.

In photographs obtained by the MailOnline, the Mad Men actress bared her toned midriff in a red and white striped crop top, flaunting her feminine curves in high-waisted jeans as she departed the Malibu Chilli Cook-Off festival. She slipped on a pair of simple balck trainers, amping up the elegance with chunky gold jewellery to complete her off-duty ensemble.

WATCH: January Jones shares a glimpse of her incredible living room

The 44-year-old star styled her icy blonde bob into a sleek, straightened look, adding a romantic red lipstick to add a touch of timeless glamour to her effortlessly chic outfit.

January's son Xander walked hand-in-hand with his mom, sporting a vibrant tie-dye sweater and neon green shorts. The Hollywood sweetheart usually prefers to keep her son out of the spotlight, though she does occasionally share snippets of their life together on her Instagram, making sure to conceal his face.

Xander joined mum January at a charity event last year

January has never revealed the identity of Xander's father, and is a proud single mom who has previously admitted: "I just don't feel I need a partner."

The actress opened up about single parenting in a previous issue of Red magazine, sharing that her little boy has many male role models in his life.

"Xander has a lot of bro time with the neighbour dads and my dad, who is super young. It’s good to have strong women around a man to teach him to respect women," she explained.

"He doesn’t have a male person saying 'don’t cry' or 'you throw like a girl.' All those [expletive] things that dads accidentally do."

January spotted out and about with her young son in 2014

January's upbeat appearances come after the mum-of-one underwent surgery to fix a debilitating knee injury. Keeping her fans in the loop, January shared a series of snaps on her Instagram, one of which showed her resting at home with a bandaged leg.

Captioning the post, she wrote: "Possibly the cutest I’ve ever looked. Knee surgery thanks Dr. Gerhardt for fixing my meniscus. NBA here I come. #goWarriors #ImOnDrugs."

