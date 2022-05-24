Faith Hill's youngest daughter looks just like her in eye-catching beachwear The country music couple have three children

Audrey McGraw looked like her famous mom, Faith Hill's mini-me in a sun-soaked beach photo she posted on social media.

The 20-year-old is making strides in the modeling world and it's easy to see why with photos like this.

The daughter of Faith and Tim McGraw took to Instagram with a photo and boomerang of her on the water's edge.

WATCH: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's love story

Rather than opt for a bikini or swimsuit, Audrey rocked a one-shouldered mini-dress and gorgeous green bag.

Audrey wore her long hair in gentle waves and looked effortlessly chic for her day by the sea. Fans commented: "Mermaid," and, "beautiful," while others remarked on the resemblance to her mom.

"Reminds me of your mom in the 'Way You Love Me' video," wrote one, while another added: "You are beautiful and the perfect combination of your mom and dad."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Audrey McGraw (@audreymcgraw)

Audrey shared behind-the-scenes photos from her latest shoot

Audrey's resemblance to her country music star mother is often remarked upon and when they posed together for a vacation snap which was shared last year, wearing the same outfit, fans were seeing double.

Both Audrey and Faith sported ripped denim shorts and plain white T-shirts and hid behind oversized sunglasses.

At the time, the model captioned the sweet family photo: "Twinning in 2019," and added a heart emoji too.

Faith and Tim have three daughters

Faith and Tim are also parents to Maggie, 23, and Grace, 25 and have a very close bond with all three of their children.

When Audrey turned 20, Faith couldn't help but gush about her lastborn and wrote a heartfelt message on social media which read: "Happy Birthday to our youngest daughter, Audrey who turns 20 years old today!!!!!!!!!!

"What an absolute blessing you are in our lives and everyone you meet. That robust and joyful laugh of yours…..never lose it. You make the sun shine brighter.

"My little songbird, my big dreamer.. I just had to repost this video. Goodbye to the teens baby girl. Love you so much."

