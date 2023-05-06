Carole Middleton amazes in fitted coat dress for coronation ceremony

The coronation of King Charles III saw royal, parliamentary and celebrity guests come together to mark the highly anticipated occasion, and Carole Middleton was amongst the guests that attended the official coronation ceremony on Saturday 6 May.
The mother of the Princess of Wales looked so stylish in a cobolt blue coat dress with matching headband. Carole had her hair styled in loose tousled waves.
The coronation service took place at Westminster Abbey, with several members of the royal family joining the milestone celebration including the Prince and Princess of Wales, Princess Beatrice with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Princess Eugenie who was joined by her husband Jack Brooksbank.
Carole showed her support of her daughter Princess Kate by attending the poignant service, who dazzled fans in a white dress and her official regalia.
The ceremony, where King Charles was officially crowned sovereign alongside his wife Queen Camilla, followed a reception held at Buckingham Palace on Friday 5 May, where a select few members of the royal family were seen in their finery, including Princess Kate who wore xxx.
RELATED: King Charles' III's coronation timetable: an hour-by-hour guide
More coronation events will take place on Sunday 7 May, including the special coronation concert which will be held at Windsor Castle. Several royal family members will be in attendance, and Prince William is expected to make a speech in honour of his father, King Charles.
MORE: King Charles's loving gesture to Princess Kate ahead of coronation
Royal fans can expect a similar evening to the Party at the Palace, which was held in celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June 2022.
READ: King Charles III coronation: the confirmed guest list
The star-studded line-up will include performances from Lionel Ritchie, Take That, and Katy Perry, along with an orchestra and dancers, as well as a performance from The Coronation Choir.
Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration.