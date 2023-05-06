Carole Middleton amazes in fitted coat dress for coronation ceremony

The coronation of King Charles III saw royal, parliamentary and celebrity guests come together to mark the highly anticipated occasion, and Carole Middleton was amongst the guests that attended the official coronation ceremony on Saturday 6 May.

The mother of the Princess of Wales looked so stylish in a cobolt blue coat dress with matching headband. Carole had her hair styled in loose tousled waves.

© Getty Michael Middleton and Carole Middleton joined daughter Pippa Middleton for the event

The coronation service took place at Westminster Abbey, with several members of the royal family joining the milestone celebration including the Prince and Princess of Wales, Princess Beatrice with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Princess Eugenie who was joined by her husband Jack Brooksbank.

Carole showed her support of her daughter Princess Kate by attending the poignant service, who dazzled fans in a white dress and her official regalia.

Carole looked amazing for the event

The ceremony, where King Charles was officially crowned sovereign alongside his wife Queen Camilla, followed a reception held at Buckingham Palace on Friday 5 May, where a select few members of the royal family were seen in their finery, including Princess Kate who wore xxx.

More coronation events will take place on Sunday 7 May, including the special coronation concert which will be held at Windsor Castle. Several royal family members will be in attendance, and Prince William is expected to make a speech in honour of his father, King Charles.

Royal fans can expect a similar evening to the Party at the Palace, which was held in celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June 2022.

The star-studded line-up will include performances from Lionel Ritchie, Take That, and Katy Perry, along with an orchestra and dancers, as well as a performance from The Coronation Choir.

The Coronation Crowns St Edward's Crown © JACK HILL Dating back to 1661, this magnificent historical item has been used in the coronation of every British monarch since the coronation of King Charles II. The glittering crown – crafted by crown jeweller Robert Viner – features a dazzling array of rubies, sapphires, rubies, garnets, topazes, amethysts, tourmalines and aquamarines. The Imperial State Crown © WPA Pool One of the most fascinating items in the Crown Jewels. Created in 1937, the regal crown – which is based on earlier crowns dating back to the 17th Century – was designed for the coronation of King George VI. Weighing over 1kg, the golden crown is set with over 3,000 diamonds and a plethora of precious stones including sapphires, emeralds and rubies. Elsewhere, the crown is adorned with symbols that represent the monarchy, such as a cross and a fleur-de-lis. Queen Mary’s Crown © Universal History Archive Made by Garrards for the 1911 coronation and commissioned by Queen Mary, the consort of King George V. This is the first time a Queen Consort’s Crown has been reused since the 18th century. In a bid to pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, the Crown Jeweller has reset the piece for Camilla's coronation with the late monarch's Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds.

