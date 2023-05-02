Royals' plans to celebrate coronation revealed - including Duchess Sophie and Princess Beatrice

Buckingham Palace has shared details about celebrations during the King's coronation weekend

Buckingham Palace has shared details of the royals who will take part in Big Lunch and Big Help Out events as part of the coronation weekend from 6 to 8 May.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will be among the royals getting involved in the festivities taking place across the nation, with thousands of people expected to come together for street parties on Sunday.

Prince Edward and Sophie, who became the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh in March, will attend a big lunch in Cranleigh.

Meanwhile, the Princess Royal and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, will attend a community street party in Swindon, while the King's nieces, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will attend a big lunch in Windsor.

Members of the royal family will then attend the coronation concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday evening, with Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie among the star-studded line-up.

© Getty Edward and Sophie will attend Big Lunch and Big Help Out events

Kensington Palace is expected to release information about the Prince and Princess of Wales's plans over the weekend in due course.

Buckingham Palace said the Big Help Out on Monday will "highlight the positive impact volunteering has on communities across the nation".

A palace spokesperson said: "In tribute to the King's public service, it will encourage people to try volunteering, and join the work being undertaken to support their local areas.

"The aim of Big Help Out is to create a lasting volunteering legacy from the coronation weekend."

© Photo: Getty Images The Princess Royal and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence

Edward and Sophie will take part in a puppy class at the Guide Dogs training centre in Reading, while Anne and Sir Tim will attend a civic service recognising local volunteers at Gloucester Cathedral. The service will be followed by a short reception for invited volunteers and representatives of voluntary organisations from across Gloucestershire.

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester will meet young volunteers from the Coptic Orthodox Church at a coronation party at St Mark's Coptic Orthodox Church in Kensington.

The palace said that while "wholly supportive" of the Big Help Out initiatives on Monday, Charles and Camilla will not be attending any of the events in person.

© Getty Royal sisters Beatrice and Eugenie will attend a Big Lunch event in Windsor

The King and Queen Consort will be crowned in a joint coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday 6 May.

The congregation will include 2,200 guests, including members of the royal family, foreign royals, heads of state and foreign ministers, alongside community and charity champions.

Following the service, the newly-crowned King and Queen Consort will return to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach. Here's the route the procession will be taking from Westminster Abbey to the palace...

Charles and Camilla will then receive a royal salute in the Buckingham Palace gardens from the military troops on parade.

They are then expected to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony alongside members of the royal family.

