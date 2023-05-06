Lady Louise Windsor surprises in 70s style dress with angelic details

Lady Louise Windsor was the picture of elegance in a springlike floral dress as she joined her royal family at Westminster Abbey for the coronation of King Charles II and Queen Camilla.

The 19-year-old royal, who is in her first year of studies at St Andrews University, looked effortlessly graceful in a chiffon tea dress adorned with beautiful blooming flowers in a sapphire-blue hue. Complete with angelic bishop's sleeves, a fitted drop waistline and sophisticated mock necline, Lady Louise's Suzannah London ensemble was a fitting outfit to step into the royal spotlight on such a historic occasion. Lady Louise's blonde hair was styled in princess-like curls, perfectly coiffed beneath a powder blue sinamay hat from Jane Taylor millinery.

Suzannah London writes of Lady Louise's charming silk dress that the "best-selling" piece is emblazoned with the artwork of French photographer and artist, Rachel Levy.

"Rachel Levy is a celebrated French botanical photographer whose work has been featured in numerous galleries and books. Her stunning photographs of iris from the gardens of Richard Cayeux, a fourth-generation iris grower from rural France, capture the beauty of these flowers in stunning detail," the designer label shares.

"The design of the dress is inspired by the relaxed glamour of the 1970s, with a fitted bodice, fluid skirt, and soft billowing sleeves. The dress is also practical, with side pockets and smocking elastic at the waist for added comfort. And, to ensure the ultimate in luxury, the dress is fully lined with pure silk."

Having recently started at St Andrews University, the 19-year-old royal is keeping out of the spotlight and focusing on her studies - though we can't help but notice how her sartorial flair has evolved since she hit her teens.

It's clear to see the late Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter is following in her mother's fashion-forward footsteps. From tailored pieces to fun florals, Lady Louise's elegant style has, at times, poised her as one of the royal family's best-dressed ladies. The trendy teen has even been spotted wearing Duchess Sophie's fleet of designer clothes on several occasions.

Westminster Abbey © Dan Kitwood London's Westminster Abbey has played host to every coronation since 1066, with King Charles III set to be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned there. The historic church was originally built by Edward the Confessor in 1040 and is the burial site for 18 monarchs in addition to some of the nation's greatest poets, musicians, scientists and politicians. The abbey – which has been granted UNESCO World Heritage Site status – boasts spectacular gothic exteriors, splendid, vaulted ceilings and mesmerising mosaic floors. Other highlights include the ancient Coronation Chair, the glorious Lady chapel, and David Hockney's vibrant stained glass window.

Lady Louise's appearance at the coronation comes shortly after the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's daughter sparked concern when she failed to join her royal family at the annual Easter Mattins service on Easter Sunday last month.

Despite rarely missing an opportunity to step out with her parents and her younger brother James, 19-year-old Lady Louise was nowhere to be seen over the royal family's Easter walkabout in Windsor. HELLO! suggested the studious teen may have chosen to remain at university in Scotland over the spring holiday.

