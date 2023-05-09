Priyanka Chopra turns heads in a Marilyn Monroe-inspired dress

On Monday, Priyanka Chopra, 40, turned heads in New York City as she arrived for an interview in a stunning Marilyn Monroe-inspired white halter dress.

The actress, who recently shared that her father had to install bars on her bedroom windows to protect her from adoring fans during her teenage years, looked sensational in the white ankle-length dress with a plunging neckline and A-line skirt.

The Indian-born star flaunted her toned frame with the frock's low-cut T-back. Standing at 5ft5in, Priyanka elevated her look with white stiletto-heeled boots.

Her chestnut brown hair was parted down the middle and styled in loose layers, and her makeup was camera-ready for her interview with the ladies of The View.

Priyanka accessorized with large hoop earrings and white-framed sunglasses. She shared a selfie from her morning styling session, captioning it, "Last Press day!!" and adding, "See you soon @theviewabc."

The versatile actress has been promoting her latest film, Love Again, which was scheduled to open on Friday.

Priyanka has been on a style streak while promoting her recent projects. In late April, she attended a screening for her show Citadel in Los Angeles, donning a silky asymmetrical fuchsia gown.

The gown featured a ruched detail on the waist and a high leg slit on one side, while a long, flowy train cascaded from her shoulder to the carpet on the other.

Priyanka elevated the look with bedazzled silver sandals by Aquazzura and silver and diamond jewelry.

Earlier in the month, she attended various events for the series, looking stunning in a sleek black long-sleeve midi dress, a fabulous strapless teal gown with black abstract polka dots from Versace's Fall/Winter 2023 ready-to-wear collection, and a gleaming gold evening gown with a metallic finish and a prominent black bow at the middle.

