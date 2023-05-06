Christina Hall's hot pink swimsuit selfie will leave fans in awe

The Flip or Flop alum was relaxing in her pool at her $12 million home

Christina Hall rang in Cinco De Mayo in style on Friday when she updated fans with her celebratory pool plans.

The Christina on the Coast host, 39, posed in the backyard of her Newport Beach home, wearing a hot pink swimsuit which she accessorized with oversized sunglasses.

The mom-of-three joined in with her sons, Brayden, seven, and Hudson, three as they splashed around in the cooling water. "Friyay", she captioned the post which she shared on her Instagram stories.

She also revealed she was cracking open a bottle of champagne for the occasion. Fans wouldn't have been able to ignore her stunning surroundings as her palatial home is nothing short of show-stopping.

Christina's lush garden features manicured lawns and an infinity pool with an outdoor lounge area. From photos, you can see floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors that lead into the property, with a second-floor balcony overlooking the tranquil space below.

She and her third husband, Joshua Hall, purchased the home in 2022 after moving from adjacent Dana Point to Newport Beach.

When she bought the home, the HGTV host confessed they had "made a wish list of every single thing we wanted in a home and then the next day this is off market".

"We moved to Dana Point last summer after falling in love with the ocean view,” the star wrote on Instagram alongside a family photo. "We still LOVE the view, but among other things, we don’t love the 90-minute round trip drive to and from the kids’ school. Back to Newport we go. Near school and friends and work."

Recently, Christina also revealed a never-before-seen room in the family home where she lives with Joshua and her children, including her daughter, Taylor, 12, too.

Her mind-blowing garage was front and center in a post she shared on social media. She was filming inside her impressive garage, and it appeared she's converted the space into a cinema room, while still being surrounded by car lifts housing some expensive-looking rides.

The family also has a beautiful Tennessee farmhouse, which she purchased in late 2021. The home is situated in Franklin, not far from Nashville.

It sits on 23 acres of woodland and she opened up about buying it in an interview with People. "I fell in love with Tennessee when I took the kids out there in October to visit my friend and nutritionist Cara Clark who had recently moved out there," she revealed to the publication shortly after her split from her second husband, Ant Anstead - who she shares her youngest son with.

She continued: "Tennessee is gorgeous and the people out there are so nice. Being out there on all that land reminded me of my favorite childhood memories, which were staying summers on my grandparents’ farm. I felt so carefree and loved taking out their quads and hanging with my cousins on all the land."

See more photos of Christina's life in Orange County, California below.

