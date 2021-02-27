Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's relationship timeline

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are, without a doubt, one of our favourite A-list couples.

The ridiculously good looking pair recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary, but how much do you know about their relationship? Ahead of Nick's appearance on Saturday Night Live, take a look back on the couple's fairytale romance here…

WATCH: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's love story

Nick, 28, and Priyanka, 38, first met in person at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in 2017, after months of back and forth texting. The two continued their flirtation and even attended the Met Gala together.

The couple first met in person at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in 2017

However, at the time, Priyanka denied any rumours of a romance during her appearance on The Jimmy Kimmel Show, telling the chat show host: "We were both wearing Ralph Lauren, and we decided to go together, and it was fun."

A full year later, in May 2018, the couple ran into each other at the Met Gala again and quickly sparked romance rumours when they were pictured out and about on a series of dates in Los Angeles following the annual fashion event. In June, the Bollywood beauty - who is a close friend of Meghan Markle - introduced the popstar to her mum during a visit to her native India.

Just two months later, in July 2018, the couple got engaged, although they didn't publicly announce it until August. Nick reportedly shut down a Tiffany & Co store in London so that he could pick out the perfect ring before whisking his girlfriend off to Greece for her birthday. He then waited until midnight struck to get down on one knee so that their engagement anniversary would not cross over with her birthday celebrations.

Nick proposed to the Bollywood beauty in Greece

Opening up about the epic proposal, Priyanka told Elle magazine: "I thought it would happen, but it was still a complete shock. I relinquished control, and I just went with it."

In keeping with their whirlwind romance, the couple didn't wait long to tie the knot and officially became husband and wife in December of 2018. The couple had a traditional Hindu wedding as well as a Christian wedding service officiated by Nick's father Paul Kevin Jonas, Senior. Their nuptials, which were exclusively covered in HELLO!, spanned over five days and were held at the stunning Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.

The couple tied the knot in December 2018

Now two years into their marriage, the couple are happier than ever and recently revealed their plans to grow their family. While the two are proud parents to an adorable pup named Gino, Priyanka revealed told The Sunday Times: "I do want children, as many as I can have."

Nick echoed her comments when talking to Extra. "We'd be blessed with any child, son or daughter or anything," he gushed. "Just knocking wood that it happens."

