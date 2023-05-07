Dylan Dreyer showcases insane physique in tiny mini dress that causes a stir

The Today Show star has been at the Kentucky Derby all weekend

Dylan Dreyer is having the time of her life at the Kentucky Derby - and she's taken fans along for the ride too!

The Today star has been at the annual horse racing event since Friday, where she has been putting on a show-stopping display each day.

Her latest look was her boldest - and most stylish - yet, consisting of a silk baby pink mini dress teamed with a pink and peach fascinator.

VIDEO: Will Dylan Dreyer try for a baby girl? Today star reveals all

Dylan's dress featured cap sleeves and cinched in at the waist, showcasing the mom-of-three's incredible physique. She accessorized the outfit with a pair of metallic leg-lengthening heels.

After sharing a photo of herself wearing her outfit, fans were quick to comment - with many praising her fashion choice. "You look fabulous!" one wrote, while another responded: "Always classy and beautiful." A third added: "You look so gorgeous!"

RELATED: Dylan Dreyer inundated with support following mistake live on-air - details

MORE: Today welcome temporary new weather girl - and you won't believe who it is!

The Kentucky Derby is a horse race held annually that takes place each year at Churchill Downs, Louisville. This year's event took place on May 5 and May 6.

Dylan's visit to Kentucky comes after the accomplished meteorologist, mom and children's author told fans that her book had made it into the charts. Taking to Instagram, Dylan shared her excitement over her passion project away from the NBC show.

MORE: Dylan Dreyer sparks reaction with unexpected photo inside NYC home

MORE: Dylan Dreyer has a change to her role on Today - co-stars show support

"THANK YOU!!! Not only has your support and excitement for Misty the Cloud gotten a “Step Into Reading” into the top spot for weather books," she wrote about her kid's book.

"But Misty rounds out the top 3!! Go Misty!!! #readandlearn." Dylan - who shares three boys, Rusty, one, Oliver, three, and Calvin, six, with her husband, Brian Fichera - is incredibly proud of her books and opened up to HELLO! in an exclusive interview to reveal how her family inspired her creative process.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie to make change to personal life amid time off show

DISCOVER: Today's Hoda Kotb bids bittersweet farewell to co-star as fans are left in tears

"I never really thought about a children's book either," confessed Dylan. "But my husband and I come up with crazy little stories and it came from one of those. We were on a plane and we imagined our suitcases going on a trip together.

© Instagram Dylan shares three sons with her husband Brian Fichera

"My husband then said, 'what about making it about clouds?' This was perfect, what with me being a meteorologist. Clouds and emotions sort of work together. There's a weird parallel between how you're feeling and the weather."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.