Louise Redknapp commands attention in black sculpted bra and slinky lace skirt

The pop star wowed at the London premiere of The Little Mermaid

Louise Redknapp turned heads when she arrived at the UK premiere of the highly anticipated live-action remake of The Little Mermaid on Monday.

Looking absolutely sensational in an all-black ensemble, the 48-year-old worked her magic as she posed for photos on the blue carpet. The striking outfit consisted of a sculpted satin bra styled under an oversized blazer and a slinky floor-length lace skirt.

She amped up the glamour with a pearl bow-shaped necklace, delicate earrings and a pair of shiny silver heels. Her blonde-tinted tresses were swept away from her face, while she accentuated her pretty facial features with black eyeliner, bronzer, a nude lip and lashings of mascara.

Other guests at the star-studded premiere included Alex Scott, Janette Manrara and husband Aljaz Skorjanec, Jourdan Dunn, Simone Ashley and Stormzy. Meanwhile, it's an exciting time for Louise as she recently relaunched her music career and is just weeks away from the launch of her Greatest Hits album that will be released on 2 June.

Louise looked stunning at the UK premiere of The Little Mermaid

The mum-of-two, who was previously married to Jamie Redknapp, couldn't wait to share the upcoming milestone with her fans by sharing a fabulous throwback clip of herself performing on Top of the Pops at the height of her fame.

Louise worked her magic on the blue carpet

Captioning the post, she penned: "It's Friday night… it's 7.30, it’s still number 1… it's Naked reimagined on Top of The Pops. Who else misses Top Of The Pops?! This new reimagined version of 'Naked' is taken from the Deluxe Edition of my Greatest Hits, out 2 June, pre-order link in bio xxx."

In the 90s and 00s, Louise had 18 top 20 singles - six with Eternal and 12 solo - and her debut album, Naked, sold over 15 million records worldwide.

The singer rocked a classy all-black ensemble

Having since been an actor and TV presenter, she has returned to music and will soon release her greatest hits album. About her one-off gig later this year, Louise said: "I'm super excited to announce a very special show at London's Shepherd's Bush Empire on Thursday 1st June to celebrate the release of my Greatest Hits album.

"I wanted to do something extra special for you all as I've seen so many of you asking for a Greatest Hits show since I announced the album, so I've decided to make this YOUR show!

The pop star added shiny silver heels and a pearl necklace to her look

"I want to know which tracks you'd like me to perform! Anything from the last 30 years; from Eternal, solo tracks, album tracks, B-sides to covers, your input is very important to make this an extra special show! I'll also be asking you to submit your questions for a Q&A during the show AND I’ll be joined by some VERY special guests on the night!"

