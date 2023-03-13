The Little Mermaid trailer premieres at Oscars with first look at Prince Eric - and fans are swooning Are you ready for the live-action version a The Little Mermaid?

It has been a hugely exciting evening at the Oscars, with some amazing surprise wins and emotional speeches - but one highlight was most definitely a new look at one of 2023’s most anticipated live-action movies, Disney's The Little Mermaid!

Starring Halle Bailey, who attended the Academy Awards in a stunning pale blue gown, the new teaser trailer reveals an integral part of the story, showing how the mermaid Ariel rescues Prince Eric from a shipwreck, before explaining the reason behind her interfering with her disapproving father, King Triton. Watch it here!

WATCH: The new live-action film trailer of the animated classic premiered during the Oscars ceremony

Needless to say, fans were swooning over the new trailer - particularly thanks to the first look at Jonah Hauer-King, who plays Prince Eric in the upcoming movie. One person wrote: "little mermaid trailer got me THIRSTING for prince Eric," while another person added: "*Everyone starts Googling, “who plays Prince Eric in the new Little Mermaid?*"

Fans have a while to wait until the release of the new movie, which will be out on 26 May, 2023. We don’t know about you, but we’ll be pre-booking our tickets!

