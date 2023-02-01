Louise Redknapp looks unreal in ab-baring outfit for surprise performance The Eternal singer shares two sons with ex-husband Jamie Redknapp

Louise Redknapp is enjoying a sweet comeback on the music scene, and with that the former Eternal star has been rocking an amazing wardrobe.

On Tuesday, the 48-year-old performed three songs for BBC Radio 2's month-long Piano Room. Her playlist included her classic Eternal hit Just A Step From Heaven, her new single Super Magic, and her classic cover was Can't Stop The Feeling by Justin Timberlake.

Dressed effortlessly cool, Louise - who shares two teenage sons with ex-husband Jamie Redknapp - looked sensational in an all-black outfit, keeping it casual too in low-rise flared trousers and a cropped blouse that revealed her seriously toned abs.

She also added some glamour to her ensemble with a chunky gold bracelet, a buckled belt, delicate necklaces and gold hoops as well as giving height to her petite frame with stylish pointed heels.

In the 90s and 00s, Louise had 18 top 20 singles – six with Eternal and 12 solo - and her debut album, Naked, sold over 15 million records worldwide. Having since been an actor and TV presenter, she has returned to music and later this year releases her greatest hits album.

From now until 24 February, Radio 2's Piano Room 2023 welcomes a stellar line-up of world-famous artists performing exclusively with the BBC Concert Orchestra at the BBC's Maida Vale studio.

Each artist will perform three tracks – a new song, one of their well-known releases, and a classic cover version from another artist. The other performers this week are: Wednesday - Belinda Carlisle, Thursday - Michael Ball, Friday - Sugababes.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Louise proceeded to tell fans she has an upcoming gig which will coincide with the upcoming release of her Greatest Hits album.

The 48-year-old said: "I'm super excited to announce a very special show at London's Shepherd's Bush Empire on Thursday 1st June to celebrate the release of my Greatest Hits album.

"I wanted to do something extra special for you all as I've seen so many of you asking for a Greatest Hits show since I announced the album, so I've decided to make this YOUR show!

"I want to know which tracks you'd like me to perform! Anything from the last 30 years; from Eternal, solo tracks, album tracks, B-sides to covers, your input is very important to make this an extra special show! I'll also be asking you to submit your questions for a Q&A during the show AND I’ll be joined by some VERY special guests on the night!"

