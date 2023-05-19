Reese Witherspoon's lookalike daughter Ava Phillippe, 23, shows off her ridiculously long legs

Reese Witherspoon's doppelganger daughter, Ava Philippe, knows how to turn heads, and she did just that at a star-studded party on Wednesday evening.

The 23-year-old, with her radiant beauty reminiscent of her famous mother, graced the Laura Brown event for Sezane at the Brentwood Country Mart in Los Angeles.

The college graduate flaunted her ridiculously long legs and toned figure in a stylish ensemble: gold short shorts paired with brown velvet high heels and an elegant ivory top.

Echoing her mother's timeless elegance, Ava accessorized with yellow gold jewelry, including chic hoop earrings and bangle bracelets.

The blonde beauty added a final touch with a butter-colored purse hanging gracefully from her shoulder.

Fellow attendees at the event included Sofia Richie, Lake Bell, Rachel Zoe, and Rebecca Gayheart.

Ava's honey-colored hair fell in soft waves around her shoulders, and her plum-toned makeup complemented her outfit perfectly.

The daughter of actors Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, was seen exploring the new store's vast shoe collection and engaging with other guests.

The star was also seen striking poses outside the store, adding a touch of glamour to the evening.

Ava recently attended Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" concert in Nashville, joined by her Oscar-winning mother, a well-known Swift enthusiast.

For the occasion, Ava rocked a strapless pink corset top adorned with glitter, paired with blue denim shorts cinched with a white belt featuring a silver buckle.

Her look was completed by cream-colored cowboy boots that reached just above her ankles.

Reese Witherspoon works on fun project with Ava's brother

Her blonde hair, styled with a middle parting, flowed effortlessly in light waves past her shoulders.

Ava chose to accessorize minimally, opting for long, dangly silver earrings and a petite silver handbag slung over her shoulder.

© Instagram Ava at Taylor Swift concert

She shared a quick photo with her friend Alex, who donned an all-black, tassel-embellished ensemble, before joining the energetic audience.

In a post-concert Instagram post, the budding model shared her experience: 'ERAS. Some highlights: crying & holding my bff listening to "Fifteen" during the acoustic set.'

She continued by sharing their conversations with younger Swift fans about favorite songs and dancing in a 'sea of love, friendship bracelets, & LOTS of glitter.'

Ava gave a shout-out to the Grammy-winning artist, thanking Swift for the 'most enchanted of nights we'll never forget!' a reference to Swift's 2010 song, "Enchanted."

Taylor performed for three nights in Nashville during her Eras Tour, which will wrap up in August. Ava's post was flooded with comments, including one from her mother, Reese, who shared, 'Epic Night!! So amazing to share it with you.'

© Instagram Reese and Ava are very close

Reese shares Ava and son Deacon, 19, with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, and has another son, Tennessee, with her ex, Jim Toth.

After tying the knot in 2011, Reese and Jim announced their divorce in March after nearly 12 years of marriage.

