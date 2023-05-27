Kate Beckinsale channels the Little Mermaid in metallic dress of dreams

Kate Beckinsale is a modern-day mermaid! Pictured at the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023, the actress, 49, channelled the Little Mermaid in a metallic evening gown. Stepping out for the star-studded event on Thursday night, Kate's floor-length dress was crafted from a deep violet material that shimmered with flecks of emerald green in the light.

© Getty Kate Beckinsale modelled a purple fishtail gown at the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023

A statement piece, the designer gown featured a fitted bodice and a high-fanned neckline that resembled a seashell. Elegantly draped into an exaggerated fishtail silhouette, if Disney's Princess Ariel had a black tie event, this would be the dress she'd wear.

Accessorized to perfection, Kate tied her look together with silver floral earrings and a selection of sparkling diamond rings. As for her hair and makeup, the mom-of-one swept her chestnut locks into a high ponytail and sported a brown smokey eye complete with a high-shine pink lip.

© Getty The actress teamed her evening gown with silver floral earrings

During the amfAR Cannes Gala – which was held at the iconic Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes – Kate was pictured chatting with her close friends, Vas J Morgan and Nina Kate. Other celebrities in attendance included Shay Mitchell, Jeremy Scott, James Marden, Eva Longoria and Heidi Klum.

It's been a busy week for the Underworld actress, who's been taking the red carpet at Cannes by storm. On Wednesday, Kate attended the screening of 'La Passion De Dodin Bouffant', and her semi-sheer look was a real show-stopper.

© Getty Kate debuted another stunning look on Wednesday

Dressed in a resplendent green bejewelled bodysuit, Kate's one-piece boasted a high collar and several tasteful cut-outs that beautifully accentuated her figure. It was also adorned with luxurious ruby embellishments, that paired perfectly with the free-flowing green skirt that she'd tied around her waist.

© Marc Piasecki The 49-year-old stepped out in her bejewelled playsuit for the screening of 'La Passion De Dodin Bouffant' in Cannes

Another of our favourite looks from the week is the white one-shoulder cady dress that Kate wore on Wednesday evening. Pictured at the launch of the new Aston Martin DB12, which was also held at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, Kate teamed her Zuhair Murad gown with a gold clutch bag and platform heels.

© Getty Kate pictured at the launch of the Aston Martin DB12

At the age of 49, Kate is arguably in the best shape of her life. But fitness wasn't always a priority for the actress.

In an interview with Women's Health, she confessed that her fitness journey started in her 20s while preparing for her role in Pearl Harbour. Initially, the idea of exercise wasn't too appealing to her. However, over the years, she transitioned from being workout-averse to a fitness enthusiast.

The reason? The mental health benefits that she reaps from her regular workout routine. "Now exercise is almost more important to me mood-wise," she told Women's Health. "The other aspects feel like a great side effect." Physical activities became her outlet to release stress, making it a crucial part of her daily routine.

So, how does Beckinsale manage to make 49 look like 29? Kate embraces a "seize the morning, seize the day" philosophy. The actress kickstarts her day with a nourishing breakfast, followed by a trip to the gym. According to her, training first thing in the morning is an effective way to stick to a fitness routine.

WATCH: Kate Beckinsale's workout with an odd detail

Her go-to workout style is High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), under the guidance of her trainer, Brad Siskind. She puts in an hour's worth of rigorous exercise six days a week, incorporating weights, squats, sit-ups, boxing, rowing, climbing machines, and much more.

