Kate Beckinsale, 49, sends pulses racing in see-through green body suit as she reveals the secret behind her flawless appearance

Stepping onto the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, British actress Kate Beckinsale was the epitome of glamour.

The 49-year-old star attended the screening of 'La Passion De Dodin Bouffant', showcasing a daring and eye-catching ensemble that commanded attention.

Kate sported a resplendent green bejewelled bodysuit, featuring a high collar and several tasteful cut-outs that beautifully accentuated her figure.

The bodysuit also boasted several stunning ruby embellishments, which she paired with a free-flowing green skirt tied around her waist, in a bow, adding an extra touch of elegance.

Standing tall in a pair of high heels, the Underworld star had her brunette tresses styled into a chic ponytail for the event.

The backless detail of her outfit added an element of surprise, while her emerald earrings were a flawless accessory to the glamorous look.

Despite being in her late 40s, Kate is arguably in the best shape of her life. But fitness wasn't always a priority for the actress.

In an interview with Women's Health, she confessed that her fitness journey started in her 20s while preparing for her role in Pearl Harbour. Initially, the idea of exercise wasn't too appealing to her. However, over the years, she transitioned from being workout-averse to a fitness enthusiast.

The reason? The mental health benefits that she reaps from her regular workout routine. "Now exercise is almost more important to me mood-wise," she told Women's Health. "The other aspects feel like a great side effect." Physical activities became her outlet to release stress, making it a crucial part of her daily routine.

So, how does Beckinsale manage to make 49 look like 29? Kate embraces a "seize the morning, seize the day" philosophy. The actress kickstarts her day with a nourishing breakfast, followed by a trip to the gym. According to her, training first thing in the morning is an effective way to stick to a fitness routine.

Her go-to workout style is High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), under the guidance of her trainer, Brad Siskind. She puts in an hour's worth of rigorous exercise six days a week, incorporating weights, squats, sit-ups, boxing, rowing, climbing machines, and much more.

On days she craves straight-up cardio, she squeezes in an additional workout session. Kate's dedication is truly admirable, even on location for film shoots she finds time for recorded yoga workouts to maintain her physique and prevent injuries.

Diet, of course, plays a crucial role in Kate's fitness journey. She is quite particular about what goes on her plate.

During an interview with Delish in 2018, she shared that she keeps her distance from sugar and refined carbohydrates, which she says make her feel "very sluggish". Instead, her meals are loaded with proteins and vegetables.

Although she was a vegetarian for a long time, she added fish and chicken to her diet on her trainer's recommendation. "We have a lot of sautéed vegetables like brussels sprouts and broccoli and chicken and fish," she said.

Kate also stays clear of alcohol, citing that she is very sensitive to its effects. Her commitment to a healthy lifestyle and fitness routine truly pays off, as clearly evident in her radiant appearance and spectacular form.

