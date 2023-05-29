Eva Mendes tries out a genius hairstyle hack and fans are all saying the same thing

Ryan Gosling’s partner had followers in awe with her improvised look

Eva Mendes often shares her style tips tips with her millions of Instagram followers, and now the 49-year-old actress has shown her followers how to use a dress to create nothing other than a chic headwrap.

Eva, who has been rocking a red-haired look for some time, apparently has just colored her tresses again and was looking for a stylish way to keep it protected after she forgot her own headwrap.

WATCH: Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling's suprising summer plans

Wearing a striped Zimmermann 'Lola' dress and her richly-hued locks down around her shoulders, the Cuban American beauty, who has two children with partner Ryan Gosling, begins twisting a pink floral garment as she says: “I’ve never done this before but I think I can make this work.”

© Phillip Faraone Headwraps are one of Eva's signature styles

Tying the dress in a knot and wrapping the ends around her head, she continues, seemingly unconvinced: “I don’t even have a mirror, I have no idea…”

Once she has the improvised wrap in place, Eva adds some statement earrings “for balance”, smiling as she says, “Cubanita, she’s alive,” confirming that the look has finally come together.

Alongside the video, she wrote: “Forgot my headwrap and I don’t want the sun to kill my new hair color! Using a dress -and no mirror -to try to make it happen. Did I succeed?! Any tips?"

© Instagram The mom-of-two has been rocking red hair

Many of Eva’s 4.3million Instagram fans immediately flooded the comments, and pretty much all agreed the experiment was a success.

“Success for sure. Looks gorgeous especially with the earrings,” said one follower. Eva responded: “Have no idea how. Can’t repeat it,” followed by a crying laughter emoji and a red heart.

“Oh, you made it work. Beautifully even,” wrote another commenter.

© Getty The Hitch star was previously a brunette

Some fans said they not only loved the look but that they wanted even more lessons on how to create a headwrap out of a dress for themselves. “We need some tutorials on how to make these incredible head wraps!” enthused another commenter.

While it remains to be seen if Eva will create any more tutorials, there’s one thing she is wishing for. Adding a PS to her Instagram post, she wrote: “Loving my @zimmermann dress. I wish I had a matching wrap for it!”

The star is a big fan of headwraps and turbans for easy styling. “For me, it’s just an easy way to throw it up and just kind of like, try to make it look like I’m kind of put-together,” she once told E! News.