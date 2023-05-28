'Mad Men' star Christina Hendricks wows in lace in stunning selfie

The Good Girls actress showed off her style in personal snaps she took during a visit to New Orleans

Mad Men’s Christina Hendricks shared a sultry selfie on Instagram, wowing her followers with the pic snapped while the star was on a visit to New Orleans.

The photo was included in a carousel showing off a variety of special moments from her Louisiana trip, which saw her taking a break from her gorgeous, recently-renovated Los Angeles home.

The selection of personal snaps, simply captioned, “I love #neworleans”, starts off with Christina looking daytime chic while in a restaurant. Her look consisted of pretty 1960s-style winged eyeliner – Joan Holloway would be proud! – along with a simple white relaxed fit J Crew blouse and straw hat by Gucci.

Following the fashionable shot were a few photos capturing the magic of New Orleans, from a striking religious display surrounded by lush greenery and flowers to a cute frog that appeared to have found a comfy spot on Christina’s leg.

Wearing a J Crew blouse and straw hat by Gucci, Christina Hendricks looked sweet in a pic snapped in New Orleans

The final pic, though, is a stunning selfie of the Good Girls star bathed in red light. In it the 48-year-old beauty is wearing a black lace Gucci look with transparent sleeves and her hair partially swept up and accented with a pretty flower crown, with loose tendrils framing her face

© @actuallychristinahendricks / Instagram Mad Men star Christina had a whole new vibe, sultry in black lace, in a later snap from her Louisiana getaway

“Looks like you can wear anything and make it look perfect,” said one fan, while another raved, “Absolutely stunning.”

© Instagram The Good Girls star was on the brief trip after announcing her engagement to George Bianchini earlier this year

There were plenty of fashion comments, with one follower quipping, “Love the hat, not so sure about the reptile.”

Recently-engaged Christina is a huge fashion fan, and it’s not surprising that her New Orleans vacation wardrobe included lots of stylish millinery.

“I have SO MANY hats. I have so many hats that I don’t have storage for them," she told Who What Wear. “I have hat trees. I have old vintage hat stands. It’s a problem, and I just keep buying more hats.”

She revealed, too, why she’s so passionate about chic headgear. “I just think everyone looks good in hats,” she explained, “and I feel like it makes every outfit more interesting and more elevated.”

Meanwhile, Christina’s life certainly has been interesting lately! She celebrated her engagement to George Bianchini back in March and career-wise has signed on to lead upcoming psychological thriller, Reckoner.