Eva Mendes looks phenomenal in figure-hugging dress showcasing never-ending legs

Eva Mendes certainly ensured all eyes were on her over the weekend, as she shared a series of stunning BTS clips from a photoshoot.

The star took to Instagram to share footage of her posing in an array of looks, including a vibrant fitted red midi dress, which she teamed with a pair of matching leg-lengthening heels.

Fans were quick to comment on the look, with one writing: "You look smoking!" while another wrote: "So stunning!" A third simply responded with an array of fire emojis.

Eva often shares updates on her work on social media, but when it comes to her family life, she's notoriously private.

The Hitch star and Ryan Gosling have two daughters together, Esmeralda Amada, eight, and Amada Lee, six. Though neither have ever confirmed that they have married – the mom-of-two will occasionally call Ryan her husband – they have been together since 2011.

The actress occasionally provides insights into "mami life" on her social media too. These have ranged from candid glimpses into life as a mom to two daughters, down to sharing clothes and make-up, to opinions on developing deeper connections with her children through open conversation.

In an earlier interview with People, she confessed that she wasn't into the idea of motherhood till she met Ryan, who she has been with since 2011.

"I never wanted babies before until I fell in love with Ryan," she said. "And it kind of worked out to where I was 40 and having my first baby."

She added: "I think I was 42 for the second one, so it worked out in that way that I had a career and then I changed my focus to my family."

While Eva is incredibly happy with her family, she has previously spoken about her own childhood and how hard her mother had to work as a single parent.

"I cannot believe that by the time my mother was 24, she had three kids under the age of four," she told Violet Grey in 2014. "She was in Cuba and totally alone. So when it's the wee hours of the night and I'm feeling a bit insane, I think about her and realize that I have no right to complain about anything."

