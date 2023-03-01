Eva Mendes discusses supporting daughters with Ryan Gosling

Eva Mendes has developed a warm social media community that revolves around sharing their takes on parenting and motherhood.

Her latest one was quite heartfelt as she discussed being there for the two daughters, Esmeralda, eight, and Amada, six, she shares with Ryan Gosling. You can hear what her thoughts were in the video below.

The mom-of-two explained further that her intent was to develop deeper connections with her children so they could easily come to her.

She captioned her post with: "Some good parenting advice I heard and live by. How I think & I hope I'll get there?…connection.

"I'm always trying to connect to them. Especially during the hardest times when I don't want to and I'd rather be mad."

Her honest take was definitely received divisively, with some of her followers agreeing with the need for open communication, while others believed that it was fair to have differences of opinion.

Eva is open about the good and bad of motherhood

One shared: "I totally agree! My girls are 22 and 20. And they both are comfortable enough to tell me anything!" while another added: "My kids are so open with me that they brag to their friends about our relationship and those friends come to me for help too."

A third opined: "No… teens need to have opposing figures. It's healthy for children to have something to rebel against as they become teens and adults," while a fourth also wrote: "So important. But also very important to me that my child understands that we will not always be on the same page and that's also ok."

In an earlier interview with People, she confessed that she wasn't into the idea of motherhood till she met Ryan.

"I never wanted babies before until I fell in love with Ryan," she said. "And it kind of worked out to where I was 40 and having my first baby."

She and Ryan are parents of two daughters

She added: "I think I was 42 for the second one, so it worked out in that way that I had a career and then I changed my focus to my family."

