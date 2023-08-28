Frankie Bridge is a total goddess in backless plunging Prada dress

Frankie Bridge is currently starring in her debut West End role as Lauren in 2:22 A Ghost Story, and she kept all eyes firmly on her as she left the theatre in a plunging little black dress on Sunday night.

The former Saturdays singer went braless in the backless Prada number which featured a skin-tight cut, falling to a midi length. She completed the look with black stiletto heels, flawless fresh-faced makeup and vampy red nails.

Frankie Bridge looked incredible in the fitted Prada midi dress

It seems Frankie has a penchant for the Italian fashion house, as just days earlier she was pictured leaving the Apollo theatre looking every inch the fashion It-girl in a strapless Prada bralet, which she styled with a raw-hem denim maxi skirt and black oversized blazer.

The 34-year-old mum-of-two is appearing in the play alongside Jamie Winstone and has gained huge praise for her starring role. She replaced One Tree Hill actress Sophie Bush, who had to pull out for medical reasons, and will continue until 17 September.

On joining the cast, Frankie wrote on Instagram: "I've loved 2:22 A Ghost Story since I first saw it, so landing the role of Lauren is a total dream come true. Never one to do things by halves, it's an honour to be making my West End debut on such a clever, suspense-filled production and I couldn't be more excited to join the cast who have already made me feel like a part of the family."

She added: "Lauren is a joy to play with so many layers and emotions to explore. I can't wait for you to meet her!"

Despite her busy schedule, Frankie has still been bringing us her weekly high street fashion franchise on Instagram, proving she’s not all about the designer pieces. She was even spotted last week in her favourite £35 Stradivarius wide-leg trousers, pairing them to perfection with a chic black waistcoat.

MORE: Frankie Bridge’s must-have Prada lookalike handbag is just £25 from M&S

SEE: Frankie Bridge is an absolute vision as she wows in form-flattering skinny jeans