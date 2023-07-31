Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Frankie Bridge looks unreal in the wedding guest dress of our dreams - shop the look
Channel Frankie in her high street maxi dress

frankie bridge in brown midi dress loose women
Hollie Brotherton
Hollie BrothertonLifestyle & Commerce Senior Writer

Frankie Bridge has a talent for finding the best summer dresses on the high street, and for this week’s Frankie’s Faves she shared the most perfect wedding guest dress with her 1.5 million Instagram followers.

The stunning maxi is from Pretty Lavish and features long voluminous sleeves, a very flattering V-neckline and high side split, and beautiful tiered ruffles. It comes in a delicate yellow and pink floral print that would suit all skin tones.

Frankie wears Pretty Lavish's Kalina dress
Frankie, 34, captioned her selfie: "Such a gorgeous dress for summer weddings or garden parties. Ideal with the longer sleeve with the summer we’re having! Love the delicate print, feels really feminine. I’d probably stick to neutral accessories and let the print speak for itself but could definitely work with a bolder colour shoe."

The Kalina dress is available in sizes 6-16 and retails for £92. Sustainably-made from luxurious recycled chiffon, it’s a timeless style that you’ll keep in your occasionwear wardrobe for years. We’d wear it to a wedding with barely-there strappy heeled sandals and a clutch or to a summer party with pink platform heels.

If animal print is more your style, Frankie also posed in a purple Zebra print maxi dress by the British brand

Frankie Bridge wears the Keisha dress from Pretty Lavish
Slim-fitting with a gorgeous low scoop back and spaghetti straps, it’s one to wear if you want to stand out and could work for all seasons.

"If you’re wanting to introduce more print to your wardrobe then this delicate zebra print is the perfect place to start," wrote Frankie. "The diagonal positioning makes it super flattering. Big yes from me."

The Keisha maxi dress is available to shop at both Pretty Lavish and ASOS and retails for £85. We’d keep our accessories neutral and minimal with this one.

Shop more of our favourite wedding guest dresses…

  • Reformation Jasen dress

    Reformation Jasen Dress

    With its fitted bodice, ruffle detail and flowing skirt, Reformation's romantic floral print dress is so flattering and comfortable enough to wear all day and night.

  • H&M ruffle dress

    H&M Flounce-Trimmed Midi Dress

    We're obsessed with H&M's lilac ruffle midi dress. Made from an airy weave, it features wide, billowing flounces, a deep V-neckline and narrow, horizontal ties at the back of the neck.

  • & Other Stories dress

    & Other Stories Cut-Out Detail Midi Dress

    This new season midi dress from & Other Stories comes in the most beautiful watercolour floral print. It features trending cut-out detail on the back with a sultry figure-skimming cut.

  • Mango coral dress

    Mango Flared-Sleeve Satin Dress

    Looking for a long-sleeve wedding guest dress? Mango's coral satin midi has statement flared sleeves and a very flattering flowing silhouette. Pair it with metallic heels.

  • LoveShackFancy dress

    LoveShackFancy Rialto Devoré Maxi Dress

    With its tactile devoré and whimsical crepon ruffles that cascade down the body, LoveShackFancy's Rialto maxi dress is truly stunning. A blend of pastel shades, it has a figure-skimming fit with spaghetti straps framing the open back. 

  • Pretty Lavish lilac dress

    Pretty Lavish One Sleeve Satin Maxi Dress

    This lilac satin maxi dress by Pretty Lavish has a chic high neck and split hem. We'd wear it with barely-there strappy sandals and a clutch.

  • Nobodys Child

    Nobody's Child Holly Floral Midi Dress

    Nobody's Child's gorgeous Holly dress is adorned with dainty florals and has a chic high neck with halter straps, an open back design and a flattering side split. Wear it with platforms or barely-there strappy heels.

  • Aje midi dress

    Aje Maia Off Shoulder Midi Dress

    Aussie brand Aje is so good for summer occasionwear and we're obsessed with this puff sleeve orange midi dress. Fully-lined, it features a gathered waist and curved skirt panelling.

  • New Look hot pink dress

    New Look Bright Pink Ruffle Midi Dress

    This summer it's all about hot pink and New Look's bargain halterneck midi dress has the prettiest ruffle detail.

  • Nadine Merabi Olivia dress

    Nadine Merabi Olivia Blue Dress

    Nadine Merabi's Olivia dress features elegant embroidered flowers with lace trim, slightly sheer detail and corsetry bodice boning to cinch in your waist.

  • River Island red dress

    River Island Red Ruched Bardot Dress

    River Island's midi dress has puff Bardot sleeves and comes in a gorgeous shade of red that would suit any skin tone. Wear it with statement gold earrings.

  • AllSaints mini dress

    AllSaints Zora Leondra Ruffled Mini Dress

    Prefer a shorter style? With its ruffles, lace trims and flattering smock fit, AllSaints' Zora Leondra mini dress is at the top of our wish lists. We think it could pass for a designer piece.

