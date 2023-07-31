Frankie Bridge looks unreal in the wedding guest dress of our dreams - shop the look

Frankie Bridge has a talent for finding the best summer dresses on the high street, and for this week’s Frankie’s Faves she shared the most perfect wedding guest dress with her 1.5 million Instagram followers.

The stunning maxi is from Pretty Lavish and features long voluminous sleeves, a very flattering V-neckline and high side split, and beautiful tiered ruffles. It comes in a delicate yellow and pink floral print that would suit all skin tones.

Frankie wears Pretty Lavish's Kalina dress

Frankie, 34, captioned her selfie: "Such a gorgeous dress for summer weddings or garden parties. Ideal with the longer sleeve with the summer we’re having! Love the delicate print, feels really feminine. I’d probably stick to neutral accessories and let the print speak for itself but could definitely work with a bolder colour shoe."

The Kalina dress is available in sizes 6-16 and retails for £92. Sustainably-made from luxurious recycled chiffon, it’s a timeless style that you’ll keep in your occasionwear wardrobe for years. We’d wear it to a wedding with barely-there strappy heeled sandals and a clutch or to a summer party with pink platform heels.

If animal print is more your style, Frankie also posed in a purple Zebra print maxi dress by the British brand.

Frankie Bridge wears the Keisha dress from Pretty Lavish

Slim-fitting with a gorgeous low scoop back and spaghetti straps, it’s one to wear if you want to stand out and could work for all seasons.

"If you’re wanting to introduce more print to your wardrobe then this delicate zebra print is the perfect place to start," wrote Frankie. "The diagonal positioning makes it super flattering. Big yes from me."

The Keisha maxi dress is available to shop at both Pretty Lavish and ASOS and retails for £85. We’d keep our accessories neutral and minimal with this one.

