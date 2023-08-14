Frankie Bridge stuns in figure-hugging sequin dress after West End debut

The Loose Women star is following in the footsteps of Cheryl in 2:22 A Ghost Story

Frankie Bridge proved she is every inch the leading lady as she showcased her incredible figure in a series of bodycon dresses backstage in the West End on Sunday.

The Loose Women star, who has just made her theatre debut in 2:22 A Ghost Story, shared a selection of photos from her dressing room at London's Apollo Theatre to showcase some of her favourite high street picks of the week.

Posing in her glamorous dressing room, which featured a Hollywood-style mirror on the dressing table and congratulatory bouquets of flowers on display, Frankie told fans: "Bringing you my faves from my @222aghoststory dressing room this week. All links on my stories as usual, and I've added how I would style each look for a night out at the theatre… seemed appropriate?!"

They included a ribbed bodycon dress from River Island that Frankie said she would style with a chunky gold necklace and black blazer, and another camel bandeau dress from the high street store that the mum-of-two said she loved for its versatility to dress up or down.

But the most eye-catching piece was arguably the dazzling silver sequin cami dress that Frankie showcased from Warehouse, which is currently in the sale and would make a timeless addition to any wardrobe.

Frankie Bridge is starring in 2:22 A Ghost Story

"Can't go wrong with a sequin dress for a night at the theatre!! Always fun and makes you feel a bit more special and dressed up! I love silver sequins with a red lip and red nails. I'd keep all other accessories super minimal as the dress will do all the talking," Frankie wrote alongside a photo of herself in the dress.

The 34-year-old's post received a big response from fans, many of whom commented on her enviable style, with one writing: "Looking lovely in every dress as usual." A second wrote: "I love your sparkly dress."

It has been a big week for Frankie, as she followed in the footsteps of stars including Cheryl and Lily Allen by taking on the leading role in 2:22 A Ghost Story, which she said was "a dream come true".

Frankie Bridge is known for her love of fashion

The former Saturdays star had hinted at her next career move in her exclusive column with HELLO!, in which she revealed what helps her to decide whether or not to take on a new project.

"I feel like I’m in the next chapter of my life and career now. I’ve been fortunate enough to explore a range of opportunities within the media," Frankie wrote. "For me, when I am approached with a new opportunity, I look at it through the lens of ‘WHY’ – will this push me out my comfort zone? Will it be fun? Will it reach a new audience? Will I learn something?"